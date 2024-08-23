In a disturbing incident in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a 22-year-old man allegedly raped a four-year-old girl, the police reported on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 3 PM when the accused lured the young girl with promises of candy and chocolates before committing the assault.

The man returned the victim to her home later in the evening. After the girl disclosed the attack to her family, they promptly notified the police. Authorities received a call about the sexual assault on Wednesday evening.

The victim’s father reported that the accused, a neighbor, had taken his daughter under false pretenses and returned her around 6 PM. The police rushed the girl to BSA Hospital for examination and medical care, followed by counseling from a team of professionals.

An FIR was registered under sections 137(2) of the BNS and 6/18 of the POCSO Act, as well as 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (POA) Act. Multiple police teams conducted raids across various locations, leading to the arrest of the suspect on Thursday.

Following the assault, some local residents attempted to set fire to the accused’s residence, but the police managed to control the situation.

In a related note, earlier this month in Badlapur, Maharashtra, two four-year-old girls were sexually abused by a male attendant in a school washroom. An FIR was filed on August 16, and the accused, employed as a cleaner through a third-party contractor, was arrested the following day. His police custody was extended until August 26. This case comes amidst national outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking widespread protests and calls for justice.

