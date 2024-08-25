Delhi Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Incident In New Mustafabad

On Saturday, Delhi Police have apprehended a 25-year-old man for attempted murder in the New Mustafabad area of New Delhi. Announce officials.

According to the police, a case has been filed under sections 109(1), 3(5) BNS, and 25/27 of the Arms Act at Dayalpur Police Station.

Also Read: ‘FIR Within 6 Hours Of Crime’: Government Issues Fresh Notice Amid Kolkata Rape Case Chaos

What Happened?

Earlier, following an altercation on August 21, the accused Faisal, Altamas, and others, allegedly attempted to murder Umair.

This incident occurred on the night of August 23 in New Mustafabad, North-East Delhi, where Umair was assaulted by a group including Faisal, Altamas, and others as retaliation for the earlier dispute.

Later, the crime branch swiftly launched an investigation using local intelligence and CCTV footage to locate one of the primary suspects, Altamas.

During questioning, Altamas admitted to participating in the attempted murder alongside his accomplices Faisal, Sameer, Amaan, and Fazil.

Moreover on the night of the attack, the group fired a pistol at Umair. But fortunately, the victim managed to avoid serious injury by disarming Faisal and escaping further harm, despite the assailants’ attempts to fire additional shots.

Later, the suspects subsequently went into hiding, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining culprits.

Must Read: Bengal Rape and Murder Case: CBI Team From Delhi To Visit Crime Scene Tomorrow

(With Inputs From ANI)