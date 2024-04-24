Delhi Police Busts Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Syndicate's Sharpshooter

The Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended a sharpshooter associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar criminal syndicate, officials announced on Tuesday.

The arrested individual, identified as Sachin alias Chichad (25) from Rohtak, Haryana, was wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident at the residence of Subhash in Umri village, Kurukshetra.

According to the police, Sachin had travelled to Delhi on the instructions of the gang leaders. The shooting incident was linked to the murder of Subhash in January, which was claimed by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara on social media. They alleged that Subhash was an associate of Sunny Lefty, a suspect in the Vicky Middukhera murder case in Punjab.

Following the murder, two suspects, Ankit alias Kali and Garvit alias Prince, were arrested, while two others, Gaurav and Sanka, remain at large. Sachin was assigned by Garvit and Ankit Kali to carry out another shooting at Subhash’s house to intimidate his family from testifying in court. After the shooting, he was instructed to return to Delhi and await further directives from the gang leaders.

The timely arrest has thwarted plans for a potential high-profile crime in Delhi. The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with four live cartridges, along with a vehicle used during the Umri shooting, from Sachin.

DCP Special Cell Pratiksha Godara stated that the arrest was made following specific intelligence about Sachin’s movements in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area of Delhi on the night of April 18-19. A dedicated team from NR & STF acted swiftly, setting up a trap near the ITI Campus in Mangolpuri. Sachin was intercepted while riding a scooter and subsequently apprehended. The recovered firearm and cartridges have led to the registration of a criminal case under the Arms Act.

The arrest underscores the Delhi Police’s commitment to cracking down on organized crime syndicates and maintaining law and order in the city.