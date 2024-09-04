Delhi Police Reveals Suspended IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar’s Disability Certificates Likely Forged

In a recent update, the Delhi Police has informed the Delhi High Court that the disability certificates submitted by former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar are likely “forged and fabricated.” This revelation was made in the second status report filed on Wednesday.

Khedkar had presented two disability certificates for her UPSC exams, claiming multiple disabilities. However, the Delhi Police’s report states that the certificate numbered MH2610119900342407 was not issued by the Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital, contrary to what Khedkar claimed.

The certificates, dated 2018 and 2021, were supposedly issued by the Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital to support Khedkar’s UPSC exam applications for 2022 and 2023. The Ahmednagar District Civil Authority has denied issuing these certificates, leading to suspicions of forgery.

Khedkar allegedly used these certificates to secure benefits under disability quotas, aiming to improve her chances in the civil services exams. She is also accused of misrepresenting information in her UPSC Civil Services Examination application to gain reservation benefits.

In the first status report, the Delhi Police exposed further fraudulent activities by Khedkar, including altering her name to gain additional exam attempts and providing false details about her parents’ marital status. The report suggested that the manipulations might involve more individuals, indicating a broader conspiracy.

The Delhi Police have called for an investigation to uncover the full extent of the fraud and the individuals involved.

On July 31, the UPSC canceled Khedkar’s provisional candidature, barred her from future examinations, and initiated a criminal case against her for cheating, fraud, and forgery.

