Delhi Premier League 2024: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Meets West Delhi Lions Owner Rajan Chopra

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari made a notable appearance at the ongoing first edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), where he was seen cheering for the West Delhi Lions during their match against the East Delhi Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Manoj Tiwari, accompanied by Rajan Chopra, the owner of the West Delhi Lions, enjoyed the thrilling match alongside Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley. The presence of these prominent figures added a touch of excitement to the event as the match unfolded.

West Delhi Lions owner Rajan Chopra expressed gratitude towards Manoj Tiwari for supporting the team. “Manoj Tiwari ji came to watch our team’s match in the Delhi Premier League. I welcomed him, and Manoj Tiwari ji wished our team all the best for the upcoming matches,” said Rajan Chopra in a statement.

Last week, ahead of the start of the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), the West Delhi Lions team had met Minister of State for Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

During this meeting, the team’s jersey was unveiled by Union Minister Shri Jayant Chaudhary, who extended his best wishes to the entire team for the DPL.

In the match, the East Delhi Riders defeated the West Delhi Lions by 5 wickets in the 10th game of the Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Ankit Kumar’s 73 off 44 balls helped the West Delhi Lions reach 182/9 in 20 overs. However, East Delhi Riders’ skipper Himmat Singh smashed an unbeaten 65 off 47 balls to secure the win for his team.

West Delhi Lions Squad: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashishth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Jugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Abrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

