India’s Top Medal Contenders At Paris Paralympics 2024

India is set to make its mark at the 2024 Paris Paralympics with its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes competing across 12 disciplines. Scheduled from August 28 to September 8, the Games will see India aiming to surpass its record medal haul of 19 from Tokyo 2020. Here’s a look at India’s top medal hopefuls:

Para Athletics

Sumit Antil

Discipline: Javelin F64

Javelin F64 Achievements: Defending Paralympic champion and two-time world champion.

Defending Paralympic champion and two-time world champion. Goal: Break his own world record of 73.29m.

Deepthi Jeevanji

Discipline: 400m T20

400m T20 Achievements: World record holder with a time of 55.06 seconds at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships.

World record holder with a time of 55.06 seconds at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships. Goal: Secure gold at Paris 2024.

Pranav Soorma

Discipline: Club Throw F51

Club Throw F51 Achievements: Gold at 2022 Asian Para Games and recent world record holder with a 37.23m throw.

Gold at 2022 Asian Para Games and recent world record holder with a 37.23m throw. Goal: Continue his winning streak with a gold medal.

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Discipline: High Jump T-63

High Jump T-63 Achievements: Gold at Rio 2016, silver at Tokyo 2020, and gold at the World Championships.

Gold at Rio 2016, silver at Tokyo 2020, and gold at the World Championships. Goal: Regain his crown in Paris.

Sachin Khilari

Discipline: Shot Put F46

Shot Put F46 Achievements: Gold at the World Para Athletics Championships with an Asian Record of 16.30m.

Gold at the World Para Athletics Championships with an Asian Record of 16.30m. Goal: Defend his title at Paris 2024.

Ekta Bhyan

Discipline: Club Throw F51

Club Throw F51 Achievements: Gold at the World Para Athletics Championships with a throw of 20.12m.

Gold at the World Para Athletics Championships with a throw of 20.12m. Goal: Repeat her strong performance at Paris 2024.

Simran Sharma

Discipline: 200m T12

200m T12 Achievements: Gold with a personal best time of 24.95 seconds at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Gold with a personal best time of 24.95 seconds at the World Para Athletics Championships. Goal: Capture gold at Paris 2024.

Para Shooting

Avani Lekhara

Discipline: 10m Air Rifle SH1 and 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

10m Air Rifle SH1 and 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Achievements: Gold in R2 at Tokyo 2020 and gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Gold in R2 at Tokyo 2020 and gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games. Goal: Defend her gold and aim for more records.

Mona Agarwal

Discipline: 10m Air Rifle SH1

10m Air Rifle SH1 Achievements: Gold at back-to-back World Cups.

Gold at back-to-back World Cups. Goal: Win gold at Paris 2024.

Manish Narwal

Discipline: Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Achievements: Gold at Tokyo 2020, bronze at 2022 Asian Para Games.

Gold at Tokyo 2020, bronze at 2022 Asian Para Games. Goal: Defend his gold medal.

Para Archery

Sheetal Devi

Discipline: Individual Compound and Mixed Team Compound

Individual Compound and Mixed Team Compound Achievements: Gold at 2022 Asian Para Games.

Gold at 2022 Asian Para Games. Goal: Add more medals at Paris 2024.

Harvinder Singh

Discipline: Individual Recurve Open

Individual Recurve Open Achievements: Bronze at World Archery Oceania Para Grand Prix and Para Archery World Ranking event.

Bronze at World Archery Oceania Para Grand Prix and Para Archery World Ranking event. Goal: Improve on his bronze medal from Tokyo 2020.

Para-Badminton

Krishna Nagar

Discipline: Men’s Singles SH6

Men’s Singles SH6 Achievements: Gold at Tokyo 2020 and 2024 World Championships.

Gold at Tokyo 2020 and 2024 World Championships. Goal: Defend his gold medal.

Manasi Joshi

Discipline: Women’s Singles

Women’s Singles Achievements: Silver and bronze at 2022 Asian Para Games, bronze at World Championships.

Silver and bronze at 2022 Asian Para Games, bronze at World Championships. Goal: Make a significant impact at Paris 2024.

Mandeep Kaur

Discipline: Women’s Doubles and Mixed Categories

Women’s Doubles and Mixed Categories Achievements: Bronze at 2022 World Championships.

Bronze at 2022 World Championships. Goal: Secure another medal with strong performances.

With such a formidable team, India is poised for an impressive showing at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

