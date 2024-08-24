India’s Top Medal Contenders At Paris Paralympics 2024

India is set to make its mark at the 2024 Paris Paralympics with its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes competing across 12 disciplines. Scheduled from August 28 to September 8, the Games will see India aiming to surpass its record medal haul of 19 from Tokyo 2020. Here’s a look at India’s top medal hopefuls:
Para Athletics
Sumit Antil
- Discipline: Javelin F64
- Achievements: Defending Paralympic champion and two-time world champion.
- Goal: Break his own world record of 73.29m.
Deepthi Jeevanji
- Discipline: 400m T20
- Achievements: World record holder with a time of 55.06 seconds at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships.
- Goal: Secure gold at Paris 2024.
Pranav Soorma
- Discipline: Club Throw F51
- Achievements: Gold at 2022 Asian Para Games and recent world record holder with a 37.23m throw.
- Goal: Continue his winning streak with a gold medal.
Mariyappan Thangavelu
- Discipline: High Jump T-63
- Achievements: Gold at Rio 2016, silver at Tokyo 2020, and gold at the World Championships.
- Goal: Regain his crown in Paris.
Sachin Khilari
- Discipline: Shot Put F46
- Achievements: Gold at the World Para Athletics Championships with an Asian Record of 16.30m.
- Goal: Defend his title at Paris 2024.
Ekta Bhyan
- Discipline: Club Throw F51
- Achievements: Gold at the World Para Athletics Championships with a throw of 20.12m.
- Goal: Repeat her strong performance at Paris 2024.
Simran Sharma
- Discipline: 200m T12
- Achievements: Gold with a personal best time of 24.95 seconds at the World Para Athletics Championships.
- Goal: Capture gold at Paris 2024.
Para Shooting
Avani Lekhara
- Discipline: 10m Air Rifle SH1 and 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
- Achievements: Gold in R2 at Tokyo 2020 and gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games.
- Goal: Defend her gold and aim for more records.
Mona Agarwal
- Discipline: 10m Air Rifle SH1
- Achievements: Gold at back-to-back World Cups.
- Goal: Win gold at Paris 2024.
Manish Narwal
- Discipline: Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
- Achievements: Gold at Tokyo 2020, bronze at 2022 Asian Para Games.
- Goal: Defend his gold medal.
Para Archery
Sheetal Devi
- Discipline: Individual Compound and Mixed Team Compound
- Achievements: Gold at 2022 Asian Para Games.
- Goal: Add more medals at Paris 2024.
Harvinder Singh
- Discipline: Individual Recurve Open
- Achievements: Bronze at World Archery Oceania Para Grand Prix and Para Archery World Ranking event.
- Goal: Improve on his bronze medal from Tokyo 2020.
Para-Badminton
Krishna Nagar
- Discipline: Men’s Singles SH6
- Achievements: Gold at Tokyo 2020 and 2024 World Championships.
- Goal: Defend his gold medal.
Manasi Joshi
- Discipline: Women’s Singles
- Achievements: Silver and bronze at 2022 Asian Para Games, bronze at World Championships.
- Goal: Make a significant impact at Paris 2024.
Mandeep Kaur
- Discipline: Women’s Doubles and Mixed Categories
- Achievements: Bronze at 2022 World Championships.
- Goal: Secure another medal with strong performances.
With such a formidable team, India is poised for an impressive showing at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
