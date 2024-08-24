An Ayodhya resident has been charged by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ to his wife after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their development efforts in the city. The incident, reported by news agency PTI, involves a man named Arshad who has also been accused of physically assaulting his wife, Maryam, and throwing hot lentils at her.

Maryam, the victim, has claimed that on the same day, Arshad pronounced ‘triple talaq,’ his family attempted to strangle her. Besides Arshad, seven other members of his family have been named in the police complaint.

According to Maryam, the trouble began when she expressed her admiration for the development projects in Ayodhya, which were attributed to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Her comments reportedly angered Arshad, who then sent her back to her maternal home in Bahraich.

The couple was married on December 13, 2023, with Maryam stating in a video that her father arranged the marriage with the consent of both families, spending beyond his means. After being sent away to her maternal home, Maryam returned to Ayodhya to reconcile with her husband following the intervention of some relatives. However, upon her return, Arshad allegedly hurled verbal abuses directed at the Prime Minister and Chief Minister before pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ by repeating “talaq” three times, a practice which was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of India on August 22, 2017.

Following the complaint filed by Maryam in Bahraich, the local police have registered a case against Arshad and his family members under multiple charges, including assault, abuse, threats, the Dowry Prohibition Act, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. The latter was specifically enacted to safeguard the rights of Muslim women and prohibits the practice of ‘triple talaq’ or instant divorce.

Supreme Court Ruling and Background

The Supreme Court of India, in a landmark judgment on August 22, 2017, declared the practice of ‘triple talaq’ unconstitutional. This practice allowed a man to end his marriage instantly by simply pronouncing the word ‘talaq’ three times. The judgment aimed to protect Muslim women from arbitrary divorce and ensure their rights within marriage.

As of now, the police are investigating the matter, and legal proceedings are expected to follow. This incident has sparked public outrage and has reignited discussions around the ‘triple talaq’ practice, which the current government has been vocal against. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in previous statements, has emphasized that the revival of such practices will not be tolerated under his administration.

Maryam’s case highlights ongoing issues faced by women even after the legal ban on ‘triple talaq’ and underscores the importance of enforcing laws designed to protect women’s rights in India. As the investigation continues, the authorities are expected to take necessary actions against those found guilty.