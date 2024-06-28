Delhi T1 Airport Canopy Collapse: Civil Aviation Minister Announces Rs 20L Compensation, Operations Suspended

Following the tragic collapse of a portion of the canopy at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 early this morning amidst heavy rainfall, Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu has announced compensatory measures and provided updates on the situation.
#WATCH | Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, “…A section of the canopy which is outside of the airport has collapsed due to heavy rains. We express our condolence to the life that has been lost in this tragic incident, four people have also been… https://t.co/8Bs7Jm5A1Z pic.twitter.com/gmArDd6ydz
— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
Compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the deceased and Rs 3 lakh for the injured has been announced, says Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu https://t.co/WLthE4xuYt pic.twitter.com/nEWz2aTbBW
The collapse occurred due to heavy rains, impacting operations and necessitating comprehensive safety checks across the terminal premises. The incident has prompted a focused response from authorities, aiming to manage the aftermath and prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.
#WATCH | Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Delhi airport’s Terminal-1, where a portion of canopy collapsed amid heavy rainfall today, killing one person and injuring several others. pic.twitter.com/2Skd7nvaKp
For ongoing updates and developments, the Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring necessary measures are taken to restore normalcy at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1.