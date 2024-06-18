Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Minister Atishi Appeals to Haryana to Release Water

Delhi’s Water Minister Atishi has appealed to the Haryana government to release water and solve the water crisis faced by the people of Delhi amid the sweltering heat. Addressing the media at the Wazirabad barrage, Atishi stated that currently, no water is being released into the barrage, and the water level has dropped so low that the river bed is visible. She emphasized that until Haryana releases water into the Yamuna, the water shortage will continue in Delhi.

Atishi informed that senior officials and additional chief secretaries from the Delhi government will meet with officials from the Haryana government’s Irrigation Department on Tuesday to discuss the escalating water crisis. She urged the Haryana government to release water into the Yamuna to provide relief to the people of Delhi. The minister explained that the Munak Canal is receiving very little water, and the Wazirabad Barrage is receiving no water. She said that the water from the Yamuna is treated and then supplied to the public, but with no water in the Yamuna, the supply has been halted. Atishi stated that she can only appeal to the Haryana government with folded hands to save the lives of Delhi’s residents.

Quoting data, Atishi said that the water level in the Wazirabad Barrage has dropped from the usual 674.5 feet to 668 feet, and the water level in the Munak Canal is around 902-904 cusecs. She emphasized that if the water supply from the source is disrupted, the water supply to Delhi will be affected. In response, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, accused the Delhi government of neglecting and mismanaging the water supply issue. He claimed that Haryana is providing an adequate amount of water to the national capital and that the Delhi government should focus on implementing developmental schemes for the public instead of blaming other states.

Show Full Article