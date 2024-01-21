Dense Fog Disrupts Flight and Train Operations in Delhi, Weather Advisory Issued

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has issued a passenger advisory warning of potential disruptions to flight operations on Sunday due to dense fog. The official announcement, shared on the airport’s social media handle, urges passengers to stay informed by contacting their respective airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules.

Expressing regret for any inconvenience caused, the airport authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with airlines to ensure the safety of passengers during adverse weather conditions.

Simultaneously, reports indicate that 11 Delhi-bound trains originating from various parts of the country are experiencing delays on Sunday, attributed to the dense fog engulfing the region. Travelers are advised to check the status of their train journeys and plan accordingly.

In anticipation of continued foggy conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting dense fog on both January 22 and 23 in the National Capital Region. The advisory extends to cautionary measures for the rest of the week, with intermittent fog expected on subsequent days.

The meteorological department also provided temperature forecasts, indicating that the mercury will fluctuate between a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius until January 25. The cold weather, coupled with dense fog, poses challenges for transportation and commuters, urging citizens to take necessary precautions.

Authorities are working diligently to manage the situation, emphasizing the importance of passenger safety and operational efficiency amidst the challenging weather conditions. Travelers are advised to stay updated on the latest developments and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans in light of potential disruptions.