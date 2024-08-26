Devotees Flock to ISKCON Temples Nationwide To Celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami With Devotion

On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees across India gathered in large numbers at ISKCON temples to offer their prayers and celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on Monday. The celebrations were marked by a deep sense of devotion and vibrant festivities, with special rituals and events planned throughout the day.

Day’s schedule at ISKCON, East of Kailash

In the nation’s capital, at the ISKCON Temple in East Kailash, devotees assembled to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday with enthusiasm and reverence. Vrajendra Nandan Das, National Communications Director and Vice President of ISKCON East of Kailash, shared the day’s schedule, noting that the ‘Maha Arti’ would be held at midnight. He stated, “ISKCON is organizing Shri Krishna Janmashtami across the world. As soon as the doors of ISKCON Delhi opened today at 4:30 am, thousands of devotees thronged the temple to have a glimpse of the god. The ‘Maha Abhishek’ will begin at 9:30 pm, and later at 11 pm, ‘Chhappan Bhog’ will be offered to Lord Krishna. ‘Maha Arti’ will be held at midnight. I hope more than 5 lakh devotees will offer their prayers today.”

The celebrations were not confined to the capital. In Mumbai, devotees gathered at the ISKCON Temple in Chowpatty to participate in the morning aarti, while in Ahmedabad, the ISKCON Temple witnessed a large turnout of devotees who came to pay their respects and partake in the festivities.

Celebrations in Mathura

In the sacred city of Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the celebrations were particularly grand. The day began with a morning aarti at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple, where women devotees joyfully sang songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells filled the air, creating a divine atmosphere throughout the Radha Krishna campus.

On the security front, extensive arrangements were made to ensure the safety of devotees in Mathura. Mathura Superintendent of Security, Bajrang Bali Chaurasia, detailed the preparations, stating that over 2,000 security personnel were deployed across the region. He explained, “More than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed, and the entire region has been divided into three zones. In each zone, an additional SP has been stationed. Proper parking arrangements have been made, and Gate No. 3 serves as the entry point for devotees. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be arriving. Teams of ATS, commandos, and fire services are also deployed. Drones are being used to ensure security and safety.”

Vrajendra Nandan Das also took the opportunity to address the gathered devotees, urging them to embrace the teachings of Lord Krishna and the Bhagavad Gita for a prosperous and fulfilling life. He emphasized, “The youth of today should stay away from drugs and observe restrictions on non-veg food. Such activities should be performed that bring happiness to people across the world.”

Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India, is particularly significant in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed Lord Krishna spent his youth and childhood. As devotees fast, decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights, the occasion serves as a reminder of the divine love and teachings of Lord Krishna, bringing people together in a spirit of unity and faith.

This year’s celebrations, scheduled for August 26, are expected to see millions of devotees coming together to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, reaffirming their devotion and commitment to his teachings.

