Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, is an important festival observed across India and around the world. In 2024, this auspicious occasion falls on Monday, August 26. While the festival will lead to bank closures in several states across India, financial markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will continue their operations as usual.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual list of holidays, banks will remain closed in various states on August 26 due to Krishna Janmashtami. These states include Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh. However, this closure does not extend to the stock markets.

Stock Market Operations on Janmashtami 2024

Despite the festival, the financial markets will remain active. Both the NSE and BSE will be open for trading on August 26. Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also function normally, with trading taking place in both the morning and evening sessions.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2024

While Janmashtami will not affect trading activities, there are several other holidays when the stock markets will be closed in 2024. These include:

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2

on October 2 Diwali Laxmi Pujan on November 1

on November 1 Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15

on November 15 Christmas on December 25

For investors and traders, it is important to keep these dates in mind to plan their activities accordingly.