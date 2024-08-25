Chelsea vs Wolves: Premier League Clash Set For Sunday With No UK Broadcast Coverage

Chelsea, under the guidance of new manager Enzo Maresca, is aiming for its first Premier League victory of the season as it faces Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday. The Blues enter the match following a 2-0 win over Servette FC in the UEFA Conference League qualification final. However, they are looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign after a 0-2 defeat to defending champions Manchester City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, also coming off a 0-2 loss to Arsenal, have had a strong track record against Chelsea recently, losing just once in their last eight encounters. Despite their current form, Wolves will be keen to maintain their dominance over Chelsea in this fixture.

Fans in the United Kingdom, however, will not be able to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea match live on television due to broadcast restrictions.

Why is Wolves vs Chelsea Not Being Broadcast in the UK?

The Premier League clash between Wolves and Chelsea will not be televised in the UK due to scheduling conflicts with Sky Sports, the official broadcaster of the league. Initially set for 3 pm BST on August 24, the match was rescheduled to August 25 at 2 pm BST to provide Chelsea sufficient rest after their Conference League qualifier.

Sky Sports had already allocated the 2 pm slot to the match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth and later in the day, the Liverpool vs Brentford game. As a result, Chelsea’s match could not be accommodated in the broadcast schedule.

Fans can still follow the match with audio commentary on BBC Radio 5, and highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer after the game.

Chelsea vs Wolves Match Details

Date and Time: The Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolves is scheduled for Sunday, August 25th, at 2:00 PM UK time (6:30 PM IST).

How to Watch Chelsea vs Wolves in India and the USA

For fans looking to catch the action live outside the UK:

In India: The Chelsea vs Wolves match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the USA: Fans can watch the live stream on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Despite the broadcast limitations in the UK, football enthusiasts around the globe can still enjoy the Premier League action as Chelsea seeks to secure its first win under Maresca against a resilient Wolves side.

