Did The Bangladesh MP Fall Into A 'honey trap'? How Was His Body Treated By The killers?

The mysterious disappearance and subsequent gruesome murder of Bangladeshi Member of Parliament Anwarul Azim Anar have sent shockwaves through both Bangladesh and India. Anar, representing the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, vanished on May 13, shortly after arriving in Kolkata, India, for medical treatment. What transpired afterward is a chilling tale of deceit, conspiracy, and premeditated violence.

According to investigations conducted jointly by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and authorities from Bangladesh, Anar was allegedly lured into a flat in Kolkata’s New Town area, where he met his tragic end. The perpetrators, believed to be hired contract killers, meticulously executed their plan, dismembering Anar’s body inside the apartment’s washroom.

After his demise, the assailants proceeded to skin the body, remove the flesh, and mince it to prevent identification. The remains were then meticulously packed into plastic bags, with the bones cut into smaller pieces. To further conceal evidence, the washroom was thoroughly cleaned with acid before the perpetrators vacated the apartment.

The investigation uncovered disturbing details surrounding the planning and execution of the crime. Reports suggest that Anar might have fallen into a honey trap laid by a woman associated with his friend, leading him to the fatal encounter. The main suspect, businessman Md Akhtaruzzaman, allegedly paid a significant sum to contract killers for the murder, highlighting the calculated nature of the crime.

CCTV footage retrieved by investigators captured Anar entering the flat accompanied by a man and a woman. However, he never emerged from the premises alive. The subsequent actions of the duo, including leaving the flat with a large suitcase, further implicated their involvement in the heinous act.

The discovery of blood stains inside the apartment, along with the recovery of plastic bags believed to contain body parts, provided crucial evidence for the investigation. Police suspect that Anar was strangled before his body was mutilated and the flesh mixed with turmeric powder to delay decomposition. Some body parts were scattered at different locations, while others were possibly kept in a refrigerator.

To divert suspicion and mislead authorities, the killers sent messages from Anar’s mobile phone, claiming he was traveling to Delhi and should not be contacted. This tactic aimed to buy time and hinder any immediate search efforts.

The search for the missing MP commenced when Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in Kolkata and acquaintance of Anar, reported his disappearance to local authorities. Anar’s failure to return home as planned raised alarm, prompting Biswas to take action.

The CID’s relentless pursuit of justice led to the arrest of individuals connected to the crime, including a Mumbai-based butcher implicated in the dismemberment of Anar’s body. Further investigations revealed the involvement of a US citizen, purportedly a close friend of Anar, who allegedly paid a substantial sum for the murder.

As the investigation progresses, the tragic fate of Anwarul Azim Anar serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking behind seemingly innocuous encounters, shedding light on the dark underbelly of criminal conspiracies that span international borders.

