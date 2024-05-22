Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Found Dead In Kolkata, Police Suspected Murder

An unsettling development has unfolded in Kolkata, India, with the discovery of Bangladeshi Member of Parliament Anwarul Azim’s body under perplexing circumstances. The three-time Awami League MP had arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment but went missing shortly after. His disappearance sparked a widespread search effort by both Bangladeshi and Indian authorities, only to culminate in a tragic end.

Azim’s journey to Kolkata was ostensibly for medical purposes, a familiar venture for the seasoned politician. However, his trip took a grim turn as he vanished without a trace just two days after arriving. Initial efforts to establish contact with him proved futile, as his mobile phone remained ominously silent since May 14.

The alarm was raised by his family and associates, prompting a swift response from authorities on both sides of the border. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s office was alerted, which, in turn, informed diplomatic channels in Delhi and Kolkata. Despite concerted efforts, Azim’s whereabouts remained shrouded in mystery until the grim discovery.

According to reports, Azim’s body was found in an abandoned flat in Sanjeeva Garden, New Town, Kolkata, early on Wednesday. The circumstances surrounding his demise are murky, with conflicting accounts emerging. While some sources suggest that Azim’s body was dismembered, others indicate that he was brutally murdered and dumped in the area.

The investigation into Azim’s death has sparked intense speculation and concern, both in Bangladesh and India. Authorities are working tirelessly to unravel the truth behind this tragic incident. Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has acknowledged the recovery of Azim’s body in Kolkata, but details remain scant pending further investigation.

Azim’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, casting a somber pall over his constituency of Jhenaidah-4. The veteran politician, hailing from Nischintapur village in Kaliganj, was a prominent figure in the Bangladesh Awami League, serving as the president of the upazila unit.

However, Azim’s legacy is not without controversy. He had faced allegations and legal battles in the past, including Interpol warrants related to weapons and explosives charges dating back to 2008. Despite these challenges, Azim had persevered in his political career, representing his constituency in parliament since 2014.

The circumstances surrounding Azim’s death raise troubling questions about the safety and security of public figures, both at home and abroad. As investigations continue, authorities are under pressure to ensure that justice is served and that the perpetrators are brought to account.

Meanwhile, the tragic fate of Anwarul Azim serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the perils faced by those in the public eye. As his family, friends, and colleagues mourn his loss, the quest for truth and justice presses on, offering little solace in the wake of this devastating loss.

