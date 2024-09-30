Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
‘Distasteful’, Says Amit Shah On Kharge’s Remark ‘Will Die Only After…’

Expressing his views on the social media platform X, Shah criticized Kharge's words as a reflection of the "hate and fear" that Congress harbors towards the Prime Minister.

‘Distasteful’, Says Amit Shah On Kharge’s Remark ‘Will Die Only After…’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent remarks, calling them “distasteful and disgraceful.” Shah’s comments came after Kharge, during a public rally, made a statement indicating he would live until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

Expressing his views on the social media platform X, Shah criticized Kharge’s words as a reflection of the “hate and fear” that Congress harbors towards the Prime Minister. He said, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has gone beyond all limits of decency with his speech. Dragging PM Modi into a personal matter like his health and saying he would only die after removing Modi from power shows how much bitterness the Congress has towards him.”


Shah continued by saying, “Their constant focus on PM Modi reveals their deep fear. As for Mr. Kharge’s health, I, along with PM Modi and the rest of the nation, wish him a long and healthy life. May he live many more years and witness the realization of a developed India by 2047.”

Kharge’s controversial statement came after he fainted while speaking at a campaign rally in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He later resumed his speech, addressing the crowd: “I am 83 years old. I won’t die so soon. I will stay alive until Modi is out of power. I will continue to fight for you.” Kharge apologized for sitting down during his speech due to dizziness.

Following the incident, Kharge’s son, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, updated the public via a post on X, reassuring everyone that his father was doing well despite low blood pressure. “Congress President Shri @kharge felt slightly unwell during his address in Jammu & Kashmir, but after medical checks, he is stable. We are grateful for everyone’s concern,” Priyank wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later personally reached out to Kharge by phone to inquire about his well-being.

