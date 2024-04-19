DRDO Tests Indigenous Cruise Missile Off Odisha coast

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved another significant milestone with the successful test flight of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM), also known as Nirbhay, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The long-range missile, equipped with advanced technology and indigenous propulsion system, showcased exemplary performance during the test conducted on Thursday.

The missile’s development is attributed to the diligent efforts of the Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), along with contributions from other DRDO laboratories and indigenous industries. The successful flight test validated the reliability and efficacy of the indigenous propulsion system developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bengaluru, marking a significant achievement in India’s defence research and development landscape.

During the test, the performance of all subsystems of the missile was closely monitored by several Range Sensors, including Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), and Telemetry. These sensors, strategically deployed by ITR at different locations, ensured comprehensive coverage of the missile’s flight path, providing valuable data for analysis and evaluation.

The missile, equipped with advanced avionics and software, demonstrated precise navigation capabilities through waypoint navigation, following the desired path with remarkable accuracy. It also showcased the capability of very low-altitude sea-skimming flight, further enhancing its effectiveness and versatility in various operational scenarios.

The successful test flight garnered appreciation from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who hailed it as a major milestone for Indian defence research and development. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the entire DRDO team for the successful conduct of the test, highlighting the collaborative efforts and dedication behind the achievement.

The ITCM missile’s successful flight test comes on the heels of another significant achievement by DRDO, with the successful field trials of the indigenously-developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) weapon system earlier in April. Designed and developed by DRDO, the MPATGM system showcased its operational prowess during the trials, paving the way for its induction into the Indian Army’s armoury.

The success of these indigenous defence technologies underscores India’s growing prowess in defence research and development, reaffirming its commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in the field of defence. With continued efforts and innovation, DRDO aims to further strengthen India’s defence capabilities and contribute significantly to the nation’s security preparedness.