Saturday, October 12, 2024
Dussehra Celebrations: CM Sukhu Pays Homage At Jakhu Temple

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid his respects at the Sri Hanuman Temple in Jakhu, Shimla, on the occasion of Dussehra.

Dussehra Celebrations: CM Sukhu Pays Homage At Jakhu Temple

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid his respects at the Sri Hanuman Temple in Jakhu, Shimla, on the occasion of Dussehra. During the celebrations, he lit the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

In his address, CM Sukhu emphasized the festival’s significance and urged the community to unite in the fight against drug abuse. He was joined by various dignitaries, including MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Local Councillor Atul Gauam, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, and SP Police Sanjeev Gandhi.

MUST READ: Gujarat: 6 Dead After Wall Collapses At Construction Site In Mehsana

As Navratri festivities unfold across India, temples in Himachal Pradesh are bustling with devotees. In Shimla, the historic Kalibari Temple has become a major attraction for Bengali tourists, especially during these auspicious holidays. Over 200 years old, Kalibari Temple is not only a religious site but also a nostalgic haven for visitors from West Bengal and beyond.

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is celebrated annually at the end of Navratri and falls on the tenth day of Ashvin in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, it coincides with the Gregorian months of September and October. The festival also heralds the preparations for Diwali, the significant festival of lights, which occurs twenty days after Vijayadashami.

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Oppn, Labels Cong As ‘Parasite Party’

Filed under

Dussehra celebrations Himachal CM Sukhu Jakhu Temple visit Sri Hanuman Temple
