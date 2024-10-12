Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
we-woman

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Extends Wishes On Dussehra

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Dussehra by performing 'Ayudh Pooja' on Saturday, extending heartfelt greetings to the people of Goa and across the country.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Dussehra by performing ‘Ayudh Pooja’ on Saturday, extending heartfelt greetings to the people of Goa and across the country. He highlighted the significance of Dussehra, stating, “Dussehra Utsav is celebrated with great pomp and show here in Goa. ‘Shashtra Pujan’ is also held in every household where people worship their ‘Shastra.'”

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion by performing Shastra Puja at Sukna Cantonment, celebrating the festival with Army personnel. Visuals captured the minister applying tilak on the foreheads of the soldiers.

“I wish all of you and your families a very happy Vijaya Dashami,” Singh expressed. “I am glad to perform Shastra Puja here among you. India is among the few countries where we pray to our instruments, reflecting our deep respect and culture. It may seem small, but it shows our reverence for what we use in our professions.”

MUST READ: Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

He further elaborated, “On Diwali and Vasant Panchami, students worship their books, and musicians honor their instruments. Shashtra Puja is not just about worshiping our tools; it represents our respect for our work.”

Singh also noted the historical significance of the day, stating, “Today’s occasion marks not just a victory in the Ramayana when Lord Ram defeated Ravan, but a victory for humanity. I see the qualities of Lord Ram in our soldiers. Our country has only engaged in conflicts to defend our culture, never out of hatred.”

He concluded with warm wishes, saying, “Once again, I extend my best wishes to everyone on this occasion. Happy Vijayadashmi.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Trichy District Collector Praises Pilots After Flight Emergency

Filed under

Dussehra 2024 Goa CM Dussehra Goa Dussehra wishes Pramod Sawant
