Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually dedicated 75 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday, with a total investment of Rs 2,236 crore. According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, these projects include 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two additional structures, distributed across 11 states and Union Territories. Notably, 19 projects are in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Ladakh, nine in Uttarakhand, six in Sikkim, five in Himachal Pradesh, two each in West Bengal and Rajasthan, and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Singh inaugurated the projects from the Headquarters of the Trishakti Corps in Sukna, West Bengal. A key highlight was the opening of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim, which serves as a vital connection between the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and the Zuluk axis.

In his address, the Defence Minister described these projects as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening border infrastructure and fostering socio-economic development in these regions. He emphasized that these initiatives will significantly enhance the country’s defense preparedness. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ can be realized through such infrastructure projects,” he stated.

With the inauguration of these 75 projects, BRO has completed a total of 111 infrastructure projects in 2024, with an overall investment of Rs 3,751 crore. This includes 36 projects valued at Rs 1,508 crore, such as the state-of-the-art Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister earlier this year. Last year, 125 infrastructure projects by BRO were dedicated to the nation, amounting to Rs 3,611 crore.

Rajnath Singh praised the determination and resilience of BRO personnel in completing these projects in challenging terrains and harsh weather conditions. He reiterated that the government aims to further strengthen border infrastructure promptly during its third term. He pointed out the increased allocation of Rs 6,500 crore for BRO in the Union Budget for 2024-25, expressing hope that it would not only bolster strategic infrastructure development but also facilitate socio-economic progress in border areas, particularly in the North East region.

He noted that previous governments before 2014 were wary of developing border areas, fearing that such initiatives could be exploited by adversaries. However, he stressed that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, border infrastructure development has become a priority. “In the last decade, we have constructed an extensive network of roads from villages to cities, resulting in unprecedented progress for the country,” he said.

Rajnath Singh assured citizens that new dimensions will be added to the development of border areas, reinforcing that India will emerge as one of the safest and strongest nations in the future.

