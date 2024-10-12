Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Mysore-Darbhanga Express Train Accident: 18 Trains Cancelled, Investigation Underway

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express (Train No. 12578) reportedly entered a loop line at 80 km/h, colliding with the goods train.

Mysore-Darbhanga Express Train Accident: 18 Trains Cancelled, Investigation Underway

On Friday, a passenger train and a stationary goods train collided close to Chennai, causing 12 coaches to derail and severely disrupting rail service. While restoration efforts at the accident site are underway, 18 trains have been canceled and others have been rerouted.

The collision occurred in Kavarapettai, within the Chennai Railway Division. The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express (Train No. 12578) reportedly entered a loop line at 80 km/h, colliding with the goods train. Six coaches were derailled as a result of the impact, and three of them caught fire. No casualties have been reported as of yet. The Ministry of Railways has not yet released an official injury count.

The restoration efforts are in full swing at the site in Kavaraipettai, where the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a goods train on Friday night.

Passengers Transported Safely

Following the incident, Southern Railway officials organized emergency transport to ensure passengers reached Chennai Central via two EMU special trains after an initial bus ride to Ponneri. The passengers on the Darbhanga Bagmati Express, who had been stranded after the accident, were safely transported to their destination by a special train on Saturday, according to Southern Railway authorities.

Deputy CM: ‘Centre To take Acion’

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the injured passengers at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, where they were receiving treatment. He also urged the Union government to implement stronger measures to prevent such accidents, stating, “These train accidents are increasingly becoming a series of avoidable events. It’s time for the central government to take action and address this critical issue.”

NIA to conduct Investigation

In response to the incident, the Indian Railways has initiated a high-level inquiry. Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will conduct its investigation to determine the underlying causes of the collision. Authorities will assess whether the crash was the result of a genuine signal malfunction or if it was a deliberate act.

Rescue teams and ambulances were dispatched promptly to the scene to assist any injured passengers and manage the situation. Tamil Nadu police confirmed the swift emergency response following the accident.

Further updates from the Ministry of Railways and the NIA are anticipated.

ALSO READ: Mysore-Darbhanga Express Train Crashes Into Goods Train Near Chennai, 19 Injured

Filed under

latest news Train Accident train accident tamil nadu Trending
