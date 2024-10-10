Prime Minister Modi Arrives in Vientiane for ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vientiane on Thursday to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, marking a significant moment in India’s engagement with Southeast Asia. The two-day visit comes at the invitation of Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and it aims to bolster India’s ties with ASEAN nations.

Warm Welcome in Laos

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was greeted by Laos’s Minister of Home Affairs, Vilayvong Bouddakham. The Prime Minister was also honored with a ceremonial Guard of Honor, signifying the importance of his visit. The Ministry of External Affairs shared details of his arrival on social media platform X, stating, “Sabaidee Laos! PM Narendra Modi arrives in Vientiane, Lao PDR, to a ceremonial Guard of Honor. Warmly welcomed by Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Mr. Vilayvong Bouddakham.”

In a tweet following his arrival, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the trip, saying, “Landed in Lao PDR. Looking forward to the deliberations with various world leaders.” This visit also coincides with the celebration of a decade of India’s Act East Policy, highlighting India’s commitment to strengthening its relationships in the region.

Focus on ASEAN and East Asia

During his time in Vienna, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of both summits. He has articulated the objectives of his visit, stating, “This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of the East Asia Summit as a platform to address challenges related to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. “We share close cultural and civilizational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by the shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties. I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with ASEAN countries,” he remarked.

Key Meetings Ahead

A highlight of PM Modi’s itinerary includes a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone of Laos. The discussions are expected to revolve around enhancing cooperation between India and Laos, as well as reviewing the progress of India-ASEAN relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

The ASEAN-India Summit aims to assess the advancements made in the partnership over the past decade, while the East Asia Summit will serve as a crucial forum for leaders to discuss regional issues. This premier leaders-led gathering facilitates the exchange of views among participating countries, contributing to the establishment of strategic trust in the region.

As Prime Minister Modi engages with world leaders in Vienna, the outcomes of these discussions will play a vital role in shaping India’s foreign policy and strengthening its ties with ASEAN and East Asian countries. The visit underscores India’s commitment to its Act East Policy and the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing shared challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region.