‘India Would Have Given Pakistan a Larger Bailout Than IMF:’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that India would have provided a larger financial bailout to Pakistan

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that India would have provided a larger financial bailout to Pakistan than the amount sought by Islamabad from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if the neighboring country had maintained friendly relations with New Delhi. Singh made the remarks while addressing an election rally in the Gurez assembly segment of Bandipora district, highlighting the potential for improved cooperation between the two nations if ties were amicable.

Singh’s comments came as he referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development package for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing India’s focus on peace and progress in the region in contrast to Pakistan’s continued reliance on external financial aid.

A Development Package Bigger Than Pakistan’s IMF Bailout Request

During the rally, Rajnath Singh discussed the significant investments made by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir’s development, drawing a comparison to the financial aid sought by Pakistan from the IMF.

“Modi ji in 2014-15 announced a special package for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which has now reached Rs 90,000 crore. The amount is much bigger than what Pakistan was seeking from the IMF (as a bailout package),” Singh said, underscoring India’s commitment to fostering growth in the region.

The senior BJP leader also drew attention to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s well-known statement that while a nation can change its friends, it cannot change its neighbors. In this context, Singh lamented the strained relations with Pakistan.

“My Pakistani friends, why have strained relations? We are neighbors. If we had good relations, we would have given more money than the IMF,” he added, signaling India’s potential goodwill despite the ongoing tensions.

Misuse of Financial Aid and Terrorism Allegations Against Pakistan

Singh criticized Pakistan for misusing financial aid, accusing the country of running terror operations instead of focusing on development. He claimed that while India provides financial resources to Jammu and Kashmir for its progress, Pakistan has been diverting funds to support terrorism on its soil.

“They seek money from other countries to run a terrorism factory on their land,” he remarked, reiterating India’s longstanding concerns about terrorism originating from Pakistan.

The defence minister stressed that India has consistently found Pakistani involvement in terrorist activities targeting the country. Successive Indian governments have urged Pakistan to dismantle terror camps, but Singh lamented that these efforts have been ignored.

India’s Strength and Response to Terror Threats

Singh also highlighted India’s capacity to counter any threats from Pakistan, particularly in the wake of the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He suggested that Pakistan’s frustration over the decision had led to renewed attempts to stoke violence in the region, but assured the public that India was more than capable of defending itself.

“India is strong enough that it can take on Pakistan on its soil. If anyone in Pakistan carries out an attack on India, we can crossover and respond,” Singh asserted, signaling a strong stance against terrorism.

He also noted Pakistan’s growing isolation on the global stage, with even its traditional allies distancing themselves.

“Pakistan, which has used terrorism as a tool against India, has been isolated at international forums. Even Turkey, which used to support Pakistan, did not mention Kashmir at the UNGA,” Singh observed, pointing to a decline in international backing for Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

Vision for a Peaceful and Prosperous Kashmir

Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the Indian government’s commitment to peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope that the region would once again become “paradise on earth” once the vision of Vajpayee’s “Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, and Kashmiriyat” (humanity, democracy, and Kashmir’s unique identity) is fully realized.

Since the BJP came to power, Singh said, peace has gradually returned to Jammu and Kashmir, and the “business of terrorism” is nearing its end. He reassured the audience that the government’s efforts to develop the region would continue unabated.

“The business of terrorism is not going to last very long now,” he added confidently.

Promises for Gurez: Army Recruitment and Infrastructure Development

Rajnath Singh concluded his speech by making key promises to the people of Gurez, reiterating the BJP’s election manifesto commitments. He assured voters that if BJP candidate Faqeer Mohammad Khan is elected, more people from the Gurez region would be recruited into the Indian Army, helping to further integrate the region into the national framework.

Addressing local concerns, Singh also pledged to push for the construction of a tunnel through the Razdan pass, which would provide Gurez with year-round connectivity to the rest of the country, improving the region’s access to essential services.

“As the defence minister of the country, I assure you that after the polls, I will bring the concerned minister here to discuss the matter,” Singh promised, indicating his dedication to resolving the infrastructure issues facing Gurez.

He also mentioned improvements already made in the region, including round-the-clock electricity supply, the installation of internet towers, and better roads, adding that further infrastructure development is on the way.