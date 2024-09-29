Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
True Equality And Justice Demand More Women In Politics: Rahul Gandhi

A year ago, we launched the 'Indira Fellowship' to amplify women's voices in the political sphere. Today, it has evolved into a powerful movement for women's leadership," Gandhi shared on X.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasized that achieving true equality and justice necessitates greater representation of women in politics. He called on passionate women to join the ‘Shakti Abhiyan,’ an initiative aimed at fostering a political environment that prioritizes women’s interests.

“A year ago, we launched the ‘Indira Fellowship’ to amplify women’s voices in the political sphere. Today, it has evolved into a powerful movement for women’s leadership,” Gandhi shared on X.

“True equality and justice require more women in politics. Our motto, ‘Aadhi Abadi, Poora Haq,’ reflects our unwavering commitment to this mission,” he added.

Gandhi urged women eager for genuine change to participate in the ‘Shakti Abhiyan’ and actively engage in women-focused politics. “By getting involved, you will help build strong grassroots organizations and drive meaningful change. Join us and register today at http://shaktiabhiyan.in,” he encouraged.

MUST READ: PM Modi’s 114th Mann Ki Baat: Key Highlights And Insights

“Together, we can effect change from the grassroots level to the nation as a whole,” he concluded.

The ‘Shakti Abhiyan,’ spearheaded by the Indian Youth Congress, seeks to establish an equal space for women’s interests in political and decision-making processes, advocating for women’s representation at all levels of governance, including local bodies, legislative assemblies, and Parliament.

The Indira Fellowship honors former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and aims to elevate women’s voices in politics while fostering essential societal transformation.

ALSO READ: Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed, Global Reactions And Impact

Filed under

congress indian youth congress lok sabha Rahul Gandhi

