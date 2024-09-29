PM Modi’s 114th Mann Ki Baat: Key Highlights And Insights

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on the theme of optimism, discussing various pressing issues such as job creation, local products, and environmental conservation. He highlighted how the nature of jobs is changing, with new sectors emerging, and encouraged creators across the country to take part in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s 25 challenges under the theme “Create in India.” His message was clear: the future depends on innovation and active participation.

With the festive season just around the corner, PM Modi urged citizens to support “Made in India” products. He pointed out that as festivals like Navratri approach, it’s the perfect time to recommit to buying local goods. He emphasized that simply purchasing items like earthen lamps isn’t enough to embrace the spirit of “Vocal for Local”; people should think carefully about where their gifts and purchases come from.

Celebrating a significant milestone, PM Modi marked the tenth anniversary of the “Make in India” initiative, stating that India has transformed into a manufacturing powerhouse. He credited this shift to the energy and creativity of the youth, urging them to focus on producing goods that meet global quality standards while also promoting local craftsmanship.

PM Modi expressed pride in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, which has seen impressive public participation in tree planting across various states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. This initiative showcases the community’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Turning to heritage, PM Modi shared news about the return of nearly 300 ancient artifacts by the US government, many of which had been smuggled out of India. He spoke passionately about these artifacts as symbols of India’s rich history, stating, “We are all very proud of our heritage.”

Reflecting on the Swachh Bharat Mission, which will soon celebrate its anniversary, PM Modi praised its evolution into a nationwide movement. He noted that the concept of “Waste to Wealth” is becoming more popular, with more citizens embracing the principles of reducing, reusing, and recycling.

Additionally, PM Modi shared a heartwarming story from Raipura village in Madhya Pradesh, where the construction of a large pond has significantly improved groundwater levels, benefiting local women. He also highlighted the efforts of women in Jhansi who revitalized the Ghurari river through a self-help group, emphasizing the critical importance of water conservation during the rainy season.

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the diverse audience of Mann Ki Baat, noting his delight when listeners share that they tune in in their local languages. He thanked various media outlets for their role in spreading these messages and acknowledged the support of millions of listeners who contribute valuable insights from across the country.

In this edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi’s address served as a motivational call to action, inviting everyone to participate in building a stronger, more self-reliant India.

