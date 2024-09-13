Chief Minister Sukhu Appeals For Peace Amidst Tensions In Himachal Pradesh

Amidst the ongoing protests against the alleged illegal construction of the Sanjauli mosque, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired an all-party meeting to assess the situation in the state. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the consensus among all parties on maintaining peace in Himachal Pradesh.

Call for Lawful Actions and Respectful Discourse

“All party representatives expressed their views freely, agreeing that Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state where individuals of any religion should not face restrictions. However, actions must be carried out lawfully, and no statements should incite or harm any religious sentiments,” stated the Chief Minister.

Proposal and Committee Formation

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu read out a proposal agreed upon by all parties, which urged for the maintenance of peace in the region. The proposal also suggested that the Speaker of the Assembly should form a committee to develop a policy for street vendors in the state.

MUST READ: CM Dhami Reviews Rainfall Impact In Uttarakhand; Issues Public Safety Directives

HP Congress Committee Chief Pratibha Singh expressed gratitude for the all-party meeting and requested the Chief Minister to establish a committee to regulate and support outsiders setting up small businesses in the state. “I appreciate the CM’s initiative in calling this meeting and urge the HP Assembly Speaker to form a committee for regulating and providing opportunities to small business operators from outside the state,” Singh said.

Protests and Security Measures

Earlier in the day, Hindu organizations staged a protest over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Mandi. As the crowd attempted to breach barricades, the police used water cannons to disperse them. The Mandi Police had tightened security and set up barricades in the Jail Road area following intelligence about a gathering organized by some groups.

The police have also released footage of stone-pelting from Wednesday’s protest in Sanjauli. To date, eight FIRs have been registered, and six police officers, including a woman with vertebral fractures, have been injured in the protests.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Nothing Can Break Kejriwal’s Courage’, Says AAP Supremo After Coming Out Of Tihar