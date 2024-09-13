CM Dhami Reviews Rainfall Impact In Uttarakhand; Issues Public Safety Directives

Amid heavy rainfall warnings, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation across various areas of the state at the State Disaster Operation Centre in Dehradun's IT Park on Friday.

Amid heavy rainfall warnings, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation across various areas of the state at the State Disaster Operation Centre in Dehradun’s IT Park on Friday. According to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office, “Chief Minister Dhami enquired about the condition of rain, roads, drinking water, electricity supply, and other relevant information from the District Magistrates.”

Safety and Emergency Directives

Through video conferencing, Chief Minister Dhami directed all District Magistrates to ensure the safety of residents by relocating them from areas affected by heavy rains and landslides. “In view of the heavy rains, adequate arrangements for food and milk for children should be ensured, along with accommodations for devotees and travelers,” he stated.

He instructed officials to maintain high alertness and issued directions for improved drainage arrangements to address water logging issues.

MUST READ: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reaches To Pay His Last Respect To Sitaram Yechury

Warnings and Precautions

CM Dhami emphasized the need to alert people living near riverbanks and other vulnerable areas about rising water levels. He instructed Secretary of Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman to continuously monitor rainfall conditions in every district.

“Work in better coordination with the districts to manage any emergency situations promptly. Maintain special vigilance in sensitive and disaster-prone areas,” said CM Dhami.

Response and Infrastructure Maintenance

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of immediate action upon receiving disaster-related information and instructed that blocked roads due to rain should be made operational for traffic as soon as possible.

IMD Rainfall Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Thursday for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next three days. According to the IMD, Uttarakhand is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to face heavy rainfall during this period.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Nothing Can Break Kejriwal’s Courage’, Says AAP Supremo After Coming Out Of Tihar