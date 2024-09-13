Home
Friday, September 13, 2024
Delhi Records Highest Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Delhi has been experiencing rainfall since last evening, resulting in traffic jams and waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Delhi has been experiencing rainfall since last evening, resulting in traffic jams and waterlogging in various parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Thursday, which has now been extended to today.

This alert advises residents to prepare for potential power outages and significant disruptions to transport, including rail, road, and air services. Rain has also caused temperatures to drop to around 21.4 degrees Celsius, which is approximately four degrees below the normal range, according to the IMD. The highest recorded rainfall in the last 24 hours was 69.44 mm at Ridge station.

Other areas in Delhi saw varying amounts of rainfall: Safdarjung recorded 29.6 mm, Delhi University 56.5 mm, Lodhi Road 28.2 mm, Aya Nagar 19.5 mm, and Palam 18 mm.

Weather Alert

An orange alert from the IMD signifies the likelihood of severe or hazardous weather conditions that could lead to significant disruptions or damage. These alerts are issued to inform the public about potential risks to life and property and to prepare for adverse weather impacts.

The rain that began on Wednesday evening resulted in severe traffic congestion throughout the city, hampering travel. To help alleviate the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police shared videos and photos urging residents to steer clear of impacted areas and use alternate routes.

“Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 in the lane from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to waterlogging at GGR PDR. Please adjust your travel plans accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police advised in a post on X.

 

