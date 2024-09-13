Home
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Joins & Congratulates Participants at Fourth Yuva Dharma Sansad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Yuva Dharma Sansad programme here on Friday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister heartily welcomed and congratulated all the dignitaries and youth power who reached the fourth Yuva Dharma Sansad organised by Seva Sansthanam.

On their arrival in Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, he said that this program organised on the basis of the address given by Swami Vivekananda ji in Chicago, United States, on September 11, 1893, will definitely inspire the youth power of the country to contribute to nation-building as this parliament works to build loyal and aware citizens.

The event was organised at Patanjali Auditorium.
The Chief Minister said that today’s youth is responsible towards the country and also duty-bound, this Dharma

Sansad will prove to be a milestone in the creation of a developed nation.
He said that no nation can develop economically, socially, politically and culturally until the youth power there is organised, self-reliant and inspired by the spirit of nationalism.

He said that today India is known as a young country and if the youth of the country work in the right direction, then certainly our country will once again occupy the position of Vishwa Guru. “To make the country Vishwa Guru and to make the country a developed nation by the year 2047, the youth will have to take responsibility on their shoulders,” CM Dhami said.
He said that the youth should choose the field of work according to their interest with positive thinking and remember that the nation is first.
The Chief Minister said, “Our resolution should be without any option because if we bring an option in the resolution, then the resolution ends there itself, our paths change, the destination goes away from us and dreams get upset with us.”
He said that under the able leadership of the country’s successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian culture is getting recognition in the whole world and the whole world is adopting the priceless heritage of Indian Sanatan culture, Yoga and Pranayam.
CM Dhami said, “Today, in many countries of the world, people are adopting Indian culture after listening to the essence of Gita. Along with preserving and promoting Indian culture, we are working on a mission to establish the country as a developed nation by 2047.”

The Chief Minister said that Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, has been a land of spirituality. “The government is continuously working to promote religious and cultural heritage in Uttarakhand. The state government has decided to start studies at the Centre for Hindu Studies in Doon University,” CM Dhami added.
He said that the youth of Uttarakhand are also moving forward in building a developed nation. “The youth of Uttarakhand are moving ahead through startups today. The youth of the country have enough strength and energy. All of you youth are committed to the promotion of Indian culture,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

