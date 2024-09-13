Home
‘Nothing Can Break Kejriwal’s Courage’, Says AAP Supremo After Coming Out Of Tihar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court of India in a case related to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy. This decision marks a key moment in the ongoing legal battle involving the alleged excise scam, which is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Conditions of Bail

The Supreme Court’s bail order comes with conditions. Kejriwal is prohibited from making any public statements about the case’s merits. This measure aims to avoid any interference with the ongoing investigations and legal proceedings. The Court also noted that there are no legal restrictions on arresting individuals already in custody for related charges.

Background of the Case

Previously, Kejriwal had been granted interim bail in a separate money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Supreme Court’s ruling in this case adds another layer to the complex legal scenario surrounding the excise policy allegations.

Kejriwal’s Response

After the Supreme Court’s decision, Kejriwal remarked, “Nothing Can Break Kejriwal’s Courage” and declared, “My life is dedicated to the nation.” His comments highlight his commitment to his public duties despite the ongoing legal challenges.

Implications for the Case

The bail decision, along with its restrictions, sets an important precedent for managing high-profile corruption cases in India. It reflects the balance between protecting individual rights and ensuring an impartial investigation. The Supreme Court‘s approach aims to uphold the integrity of the legal process while addressing the complexities of the case.

As the legal proceedings continue, the enforcement of the bail conditions and the broader impact on political and legal dynamics will be closely observed. The Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant point in the legal proceedings involving Kejriwal, emphasizing the importance of legal adherence and the effect of judicial rulings on public life.

