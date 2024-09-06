Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case: BJP Releases Video Of Family Accusing Police of Suppression | Watch

The family of the deceased doctor, who joined the protest with fellow doctors at RG Kar Medical College, accused the Kolkata Police.

Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has become the epicenter of growing unrest following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor. With only one accused, Sanjay Roy, arrested so far, the case has taken a perplexing turn as conflicting narratives emerge, casting doubt on the Kolkata Police’s handling of the investigation.

Family Alleges Police Suppression and Coercion

The family of the deceased doctor, who joined the protest with fellow doctors at RG Kar Medical College on Wednesday night, accused the Kolkata Police of suppressing the case by rushing the cremation of their daughter’s body.

“We wanted to keep the body of our daughter but extraordinary pressure was mounted on us and the body was cremated,” the grieving father said, joining the protest. He further claimed that a senior police officer had approached him with a monetary offer when his daughter’s body was brought home after the autopsy and before cremation.

“I gave him a piece of my mind and refused to take any money,” he said, choosing not to elaborate on why the money was offered.

Government Response: Respect for Grieving Family, Calls for Quick Investigation

Addressing the media on Thursday, West Bengal’s Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja stated that the government would not scrutinize the parents’ statements. “We respect what the family is saying, they have lost their daughter,” Panja said, urging federal investigators to conclude the probe swiftly and “reveal the truth.”

TMC Denies Police Cover-Up Allegations

In response to the family’s accusations, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongly denied any police cover-up. The party presented a newly surfaced video that it claims shows the parents were previously satisfied with the investigation. TMC leaders argued that this video directly contradicts the family’s recent allegations against the Kolkata Police.

Family Responds: Video Was Coerced

However, the family quickly countered, stating that the video had been recorded under duress. Speaking to a Bengali news channel, they alleged that the police forced them to participate in the video shortly after the cremation. “The video was shot by the police just days after the incident took place, and we were forced to participate. The truth is that the police tried to hush up the case and attempted to protect (former) RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh,” a family member claimed.

TMC Criticizes BJP’s Involvement

Minister Panja accused the BJP of exploiting the tragedy for political gain rather than seeking justice. She condemned the circulation of what she described as “fake” videos, allegedly spread by the BJP’s IT cell. Panja stated, “We cannot imagine the pain of the grieving parents. The incident is extremely unfortunate and saddening, and we have all been demanding justice for the victim. But, there shouldn’t be politics here. We want to humbly appeal that there should be no political pressure on the parents to do anything.”

BJP Shares Parents’ Video; Claims Police Threats

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya further fueled the controversy by sharing a clip of the parents on social media, suggesting that Mamata Banerjee’s police had coerced them. “TMC hacks are circulating a video of the deceased RG Kar doctor’s family and claiming that WB Police didn’t offer any money to them. Now listen to the parent’s version,” Malviya wrote on X. He alleged that the parents were threatened to withdraw their claims or face consequences.

TMC hacks are circulating a video of the deceased RG Kar doctor’s family and claiming that WB Police didn’t offer any money to them. Now listen to the parent’s version. They claim that Mamata Banerjee’s police threatened to derail the investigation, if they didn’t come on camera… pic.twitter.com/ccPP9m9J22 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 5, 2024

“Later, when the parents realised that the Kolkata Police was doing everything to cover up the crime and were conducting a sham investigation, they decided to speak the truth. The parents, who had just lost a 31-year-old daughter, were being hounded by Vineet Goyal and his team of officers on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee,” Malviya added.

The authenticity of these videos has not been independently verified, adding further complexity to an already sensitive case.

Nationwide Protests and Calls for Justice

The tragic death of the young doctor on August 9 has ignited nationwide protests, with junior doctors in West Bengal launching a cease work movement in solidarity. Minister Panja, while expressing sympathy for the aggrieved medical community, urged them to return to their duties. “The agitation by the doctors is justified and should be treated with empathy. Surely, they will get back to work when they feel that the time has come for them,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP accused the state government of a systematic cover-up. “The TMC government has done everything to cover this up. The family’s statement has exposed the TMC and the police,” said BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya.

