ED Raids Former Principal’s Residence Amid RG Kar Hospital Financial Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the residence of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, as part of a broader investigation into alleged financial misconduct at the state-run hospital. The probe is linked to the recent rape and murder case of a trainee doctor, which has sparked national outrage and intensified scrutiny of the hospital’s operations during Ghosh’s tenure.

ED Investigation Intensifies Amid Nationwide Protests

The ongoing investigation by central agencies, including the CBI and ED, has raised serious questions about the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. The scandal erupted following the shocking rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the hospital, leading to widespread protests and demands for accountability.

On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a plea with the Supreme Court, challenging a recent Calcutta High Court order that mandated a CBI investigation into his alleged financial irregularities. The plea is set to be heard on September 6 by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Court Remands Ghosh and Others to CBI Custody

On Tuesday, a Kolkata court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three other individuals to CBI custody for eight days in connection with the ongoing probe. The CBI had initially sought a 10-day custody, arguing that a “large nexus” was involved in the corruption case, necessitating deeper investigation. Ghosh, who was arrested on Monday night, was allegedly assaulted while being presented in court on Tuesday, adding to the escalating tensions surrounding the case.

The CBI’s First Information Report (FIR) against Ghosh includes charges under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy), Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty), and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Since August 16, the agency has been questioning Ghosh about both the financial misconduct allegations and the tragic death of the trainee doctor.

Sandip Ghosh Faces Multiple Allegations

The state health department, responding to the severity of the allegations, suspended Ghosh from his position on Tuesday. According to officials, the inquiry into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College has revealed numerous discrepancies, further complicating the narrative surrounding Ghosh’s tenure.

In a significant development on Thursday, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar shared a controversial document allegedly signed by Ghosh, which appeared to authorize renovation work at the hospital the day after the trainee doctor’s death near the seminar hall. Majumdar posted on X, “The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim’s death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it.”

Controversial Memo Raises Questions About Crime Scene Integrity

The memo, reportedly addressed to executive engineers of various PWD departments in Kolkata, indicated that hospital authorities had requested repairs to attached toilets. However, the authenticity of the document shared by Majumdar has not been independently verified. The timing of the order has fueled suspicions among the public and protestors, who allege that the crime scene may have been compromised.