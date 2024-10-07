ED Raids Punjab AAP MP Sanjeev Arora in Money Laundering Investigation

ED conducted raids on the residence and office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in ongoing probe into money laundering

In an ongoing probe into money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the residence and office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. The raids took place at his properties on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

This action follows a raid carried out earlier on Saturday, targeting the premises of Vikas Passi, a real estate businessman. Passi is being investigated in connection with the Pearl chit fund scam, a case that has drawn significant attention due to the scale of financial mismanagement involved.

More details awaited.