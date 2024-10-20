Eknath Shinde Revokes Appointment Of Gauri Lankesh Murder Suspect In Shiv Sena; Here’s Why

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has canceled the appointment of Shrikant Pangarkar, accused in Gauri Lankesh's murder, following widespread public outrage. The decision reflects the party's response to criticism.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken immediate action in response to public backlash by revoking the appointment of Shrikant Pangarkar, a key suspect in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, within the Shiv Sena party. This decision comes amid growing outrage and scrutiny as Maharashtra prepares for its upcoming Assembly elections.

The turmoil began when Shrikant Pangarkar, a former Shiv Sainik, was reappointed to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday, accompanied by senior party figure Arjun Khotkar. Khotkar heralded Pangarkar’s return, announcing, “Pangarkar is a former Shiv Sainik and has returned to the party. He has been nominated as the chief of the Jalna Assembly poll campaign.” However, this announcement was met with immediate condemnation from various quarters, leading Shinde to quickly assess the situation.

In a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office, it was made clear that all district-level appointments of Pangarkar in Jalna have been deemed “null and void.” Shinde emphasized that if any party positions were indeed given to Pangarkar, they would be suspended, indicating the government’s sensitivity to public sentiment regarding such a serious issue.

The Legacy of Gauri Lankesh

Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist known for her fearless reporting and criticism of right-wing ideologies, was murdered on September 5, 2017, outside her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Her death ignited nationwide protests and a renewed focus on the safety of journalists in India. Following an extensive investigation by Karnataka Police, with collaboration from agencies in Maharashtra, multiple suspects were arrested, including Shankar Pangarkar, a former Jalna municipal councillor.

Shankar Pangarkar, who was part of the undivided Shiv Sena from 2001 to 2006, was arrested in August 2018. After enduring a lengthy legal battle, he was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2023. This connection to the Lankesh case raised significant concerns regarding his reappointment to the party, particularly in light of the ongoing Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Political Implications and Upcoming Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly polls are set to take place on November 20, with the results expected to be announced on November 23. The current assembly’s term concludes on November 26, heightening the urgency for political parties to solidify their candidate lists and campaign strategies.

The Shiv Sena’s decision to initially appoint Pangarkar sparked a debate on ethics and accountability within political parties, especially when handling individuals connected to high-profile crimes. Shinde’s retraction demonstrates a response to the public’s demand for integrity in governance, particularly as the political landscape becomes increasingly scrutinized in the lead-up to the elections.

