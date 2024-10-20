BJP Unveils First Candidate List For Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The BJP has announced its first candidate list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, featuring 99 candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first candidate list on Sunday, featuring 99 candidates. Among the prominent names are Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Devendra Fadnavis is set to contest from the Nagpur South West constituency, while Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be representing the Kamthi seat. The list also includes other notable leaders such as Ram Kadam, who will run from Ghatkopar West, Shweta Mahale Patil from Chikli, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan from Bhokar, and Nitish Rane from Kankavli.

Sreejaya, the daughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, joined the BJP earlier this year after leaving the Congress party.

Key Candidates In Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Among the prominent candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections are Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar contesting from Vandre West, Nitesh Rane from Kankavli, Girish Mahajan from Jamner, Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba, and Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, from Satara.

The assembly elections for Maharashtra’s 288 seats are scheduled for November 20, with the results expected to be announced on November 23.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has yet to finalize their seat-sharing agreement for the elections. The BJP aims to contest approximately 150 seats but is currently engaged in challenging negotiations with its allies.

Assembly Polls 2019 Results

In the previous elections held in 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde won 56 seats, and the Congress party captured 44 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had an even stronger performance, winning 122 seats compared to Shiv Sena’s 63 and Congress’s 42.

