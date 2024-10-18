Sources have revealed that Maharashtra’s Mahayuti alliance, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will present a unified election campaign and a joint manifesto for the upcoming state elections. This decision reflects the commitment of the three main parties in the coalition to work cohesively during the election period.

Key Meeting on Seat Sharing to Be Held Today

A crucial meeting to finalize the seat-sharing arrangement between the alliance members is set to take place today. Senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be present for the discussions. This high-level meeting, scheduled for later in the evening, is expected to decide how the seats will be distributed among the coalition partners.

BJP Eyes Majority of Seats

According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to contest a significant portion of the seats in the upcoming assembly elections. The party is expected to request between 150 to 160 seats out of the total 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. This would make the BJP the dominant party in the Mahayuti alliance, with a substantial share of the electoral fight.

Ajit Pawar’s Demands for NCP’s Representation

Ajit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction that is part of the NDA, is reportedly seeking 60 to 70 seats for his party. His demand reflects his ambition to maintain a strong presence in the state assembly, ensuring that the NCP remains a significant political player within the Mahayuti coalition.

Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Negotiating for Seats

Eknath Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena faction that split from the original party, is negotiating for 80 to 90 seats. This would allow his faction of the Shiv Sena to maintain a solid footing in the state’s political landscape. Given his role as the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction is looking to secure a substantial portion of seats to strengthen its position within the alliance.

Smaller Allies Seek Their Share

Other smaller parties within the Mahayuti alliance, including Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India (RPI) and a few other minor coalition partners, are also part of the negotiations. They are expected to request 20 to 30 seats collectively. These parties play a crucial role in strengthening the alliance’s appeal to various voter bases, and their seat demands will also be a part of the final formula.

The Seat-Sharing Formula: What Will Be the Outcome?

With a total of 288 assembly seats up for grabs in Maharashtra, the seat-sharing formula among the Mahayuti alliance members will be critical in determining the electoral strategy. Balancing the demands of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the smaller alliance partners will be a complex task.

Nonetheless the finalized seat-sharing arrangement is expected to be announced soon after today’s discussions, marking a key milestone in the alliance’s preparation for the upcoming electoral battle in the state.

MUST READ | ‘Wayanad Voters Eager For Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership’, Says KC Venugopal