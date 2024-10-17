‘Wayanad Voters Eager For Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership’, Says KC Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday expressed strong confidence in the victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad assembly bypolls, stating that the constituency’s residents are eager to elect her as their voice in Parliament.

Venugopal inaugurated a preparatory meeting of UDF leaders in Mukkom, Kozhikode, ahead of the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election campaign. “Inaugurated a preparatory meeting of UDF leaders in Mukkom, Kozhikode, where AICC GS Smt. @priyankagandhi ji will be our candidate,” he posted on X.

“Wayanad is a special place that has a deep connection with the Congress. The people of Wayanad are eager to elect Priyanka ji as their voice in Parliament,” he added.

The Congress party announced on Tuesday that Priyanka Gandhi will contest the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, after he was elected from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh during this year’s general elections.

A party press release stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad. The party also announced two candidates for assembly bypolls in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in 2019 and again in 2024, securing victories in both Wayanad and Raebareli. He currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13, alongside bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also take place on November 13. If Priyanka Gandhi wins the Lok Sabha polls, she will become the third MP from the Gandhi family in the current Parliament, joining her mother, Sonia Gandhi, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi has maintained her connections with the family strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli before fully engaging in active politics. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in Priyanka’s chances of winning in Wayanad. “Priyanka Gandhi is going to fight the elections, and I am confident that she will win. The people of Wayanad can think of having two members of Parliament—one is my sister, and the other is me. My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad; I love every single person in Wayanad,” he stated.

The results for the Wayanad seat, along with other assembly and Lok Sabha seats, will be declared on November 23.

