Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Wayanad Voters Eager For Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership’, Says KC Venugopal

KC Venugopal expressed strong confidence in the victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad assembly bypolls.

‘Wayanad Voters Eager For Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership’, Says KC Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday expressed strong confidence in the victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad assembly bypolls, stating that the constituency’s residents are eager to elect her as their voice in Parliament.

Venugopal inaugurated a preparatory meeting of UDF leaders in Mukkom, Kozhikode, ahead of the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election campaign. “Inaugurated a preparatory meeting of UDF leaders in Mukkom, Kozhikode, where AICC GS Smt. @priyankagandhi ji will be our candidate,” he posted on X.

“Wayanad is a special place that has a deep connection with the Congress. The people of Wayanad are eager to elect Priyanka ji as their voice in Parliament,” he added.

The Congress party announced on Tuesday that Priyanka Gandhi will contest the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, after he was elected from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh during this year’s general elections.

A party press release stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad. The party also announced two candidates for assembly bypolls in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in 2019 and again in 2024, securing victories in both Wayanad and Raebareli. He currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13, alongside bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also take place on November 13. If Priyanka Gandhi wins the Lok Sabha polls, she will become the third MP from the Gandhi family in the current Parliament, joining her mother, Sonia Gandhi, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi has maintained her connections with the family strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli before fully engaging in active politics. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in Priyanka’s chances of winning in Wayanad. “Priyanka Gandhi is going to fight the elections, and I am confident that she will win. The people of Wayanad can think of having two members of Parliament—one is my sister, and the other is me. My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad; I love every single person in Wayanad,” he stated.

The results for the Wayanad seat, along with other assembly and Lok Sabha seats, will be declared on November 23.

ALSO READ: 65 Bullets And A Deadly Plot: The Story Behind Baba Siddique’s Assassination

Filed under

Congress elections 2024 priyanka gandhi Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Wayanad bypolls
Advertisement

Also Read

Joe Biden On Yahya Sinwar Being Killed: It’s A Good Day For Israel

Joe Biden On Yahya Sinwar Being Killed: It’s A Good Day For Israel

Haryana Cabinet: Minister Krishan Bedi Vows To Deliver On ‘Sankalp Patra’ Goals

Haryana Cabinet: Minister Krishan Bedi Vows To Deliver On ‘Sankalp Patra’ Goals

Kusal Perera Shines As Sri Lanka Secure Series Win Against West Indies

Kusal Perera Shines As Sri Lanka Secure Series Win Against West Indies

Aldi’s Thanksgiving Offer: Delicious Dinner For 10 For Just $50

Aldi’s Thanksgiving Offer: Delicious Dinner For 10 For Just $50

Yahya Sinwar Killed: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israeli Forces Have Dealt ‘A Blow To Evil’

Yahya Sinwar Killed: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israeli Forces Have Dealt ‘A Blow To Evil’

Entertainment

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox