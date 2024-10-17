65 Bullets And A Deadly Plot: The Story Behind Baba Siddique’s Assassination

The investigation into the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has revealed alarming details about the meticulous planning behind the assassination. Key aspects of the operation included the acquisition of a significant cache of bullets, online firearms training via YouTube, and carefully orchestrated escape plans, demonstrating a high level of premeditation among the plotters.

Arrests Made in Connection with the Murder

So far, four individuals have been arrested, including 23-year-old Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and 19-year-old Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, who are alleged shooters. Along with them, Harishkumar Balakram Nisad, also 23, and Pune resident Pravin Lonkar, described as a co-conspirator, were taken into custody. Notably, Nisad and Kashyap hail from the same village as the wanted suspect, Shivkumar Gautam.

Authorities have indicated that the shooters were equipped with 65 bullets, a substantial stockpile intended to ensure they would not run out of ammunition during the execution of their plan. On the night of October 12, six bullets were fired when Siddique was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra.

Firearms Recovered and Evidence Uncovered

Law enforcement officials recovered two firearms linked to the accused: an Austrian-made pistol and a locally manufactured country-made pistol. At the time of their arrest, Singh and Kashyap were found with 28 live bullets. Investigators also discovered a black bag near the murder site containing a Turkish-made 7.62 bore pistol and 30 live rounds, along with two Aadhaar cards, one belonging to the suspect Shivkumar Gautam and another to someone named Sumit Kumar, both bearing Gautam’s photo.

Initial Escape Plan Foiled

According to police reports, the suspects had initially planned to carry out the attack using a motorbike. They intended to ride to the location, execute the murder, and quickly escape. However, a traffic accident involving two of the suspects forced them to abandon this plan. Consequently, the three shooters opted to travel to the crime scene by auto-rickshaw. After the assassination, they swiftly changed their clothes to evade capture.

Co-conspirator Harishkumar Balakram Nisad had transferred ₹60,000 for the purchase of a motorbike, with ₹32,000 used to acquire a second-hand bike intended for the assassination.

Ongoing Manhunt for Prime Suspect

The investigation has identified several suspects, with the prime accused being Shubham Lonkar, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who remains at large. Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Lonkar, who is believed to be attempting to flee to Nepal. His photographs have been distributed along the Nepal border to prevent his escape.

Lonkar had been active on social media until just three days prior to the murder, with responsibility for Siddique’s killing allegedly claimed through his Facebook profile on October 9. His brother, Praveen Lonkar, has been arrested for purportedly providing financial support to the killers.

While authorities have yet to locate Shubham Lonkar, intelligence suggests he may be in contact with significant criminal networks.

Training and Preparation for the Assassination

Police reports indicate that the shooters learned to operate firearms by watching YouTube tutorials. In the weeks leading up to the murder, they rented a house in the Kurla area of Mumbai, where they practiced handling weapons. Due to limited space, they engaged in “dry practice” drills, rehearsing with unloaded guns. Investigations revealed that Shivkumar Gautam, another prime suspect, had gained experience with firearms through celebratory firings at weddings in Uttar Pradesh, where he honed his shooting skills. Gautam is described as the “main shooter” and played a crucial role in training Kashyap and Singh.

The trio communicated frequently via social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, using these apps to coordinate their assassination plan while evading police detection.

Shubham Lonkar, the key suspect on the run, was previously arrested in January under the Arms Act in Akola, Maharashtra, leading to the seizure of over ten firearms.

The ongoing investigation into the murder of Baba Siddique highlights the alarming extent of criminal planning and execution. As authorities continue their efforts to bring all involved to justice, the case serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling organized crime.

