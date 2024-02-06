'Fighter' Gets Legal Notice For 'KISSING' Scene In Uniform

An IAF (Indian Air Force) Officer has sent a notice to the makers of the film ‘Fighter’ against the kissing scene in uniform. The starrer Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are seen kissing in the scene at the end of the film.

The IAF officer from Assam – Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das who said that the protagonist of the movie Hrithik Roshan was seen locking lips with the actress Deepika Padukone wearing the Indian Air Force uniform. He claimed that the movie hoisted disrespect to the honor and sanity of the uniform. Informing that the movie was released on Jan 25 this year.

The 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, the 2019 India-Pakistan border clash, is all submerged in this Bollywood action-drama film that is flourishing worldwide. The notice read, ”It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation. Moreover, it normalizes inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders.”

It further added, “Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them.“