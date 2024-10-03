Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Former Congress Leader Bobby Panicker, Ex-Nagaland Deputy Speaker Meet JP Nadda After Joining BJP

After joining BJP, former congress leader and ex-NPCC working president and treasurer, Bobby Panicker, along with former deputy speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, T Yangseo Sangtam, met party's president JP Nadda on thursday.

At the meeting in New Delhi, both leaders were warmly welcomed into the BJP by being draped in traditional BJP shawls. In a warm gesture, T Yangseo Sangtam also presented BJP President JP Nadda with a traditional Naga shawl.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Bobby Panicker, along with former Deputy Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly T Yangseo Sangtam, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

These two leaders were warmly received by BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, Nagaland State In-Charge and National Secretary Anil K Antony, and BJP Nagaland chief Benjamin Yepthomi during a welcoming ceremony held in New Delhi.

Following the induction, Benjamin Yepthomi held discussions with BL Santhosh to review the party’s organizational activities in Nagaland over the past year. The meeting also evaluated the performance of the state during the first phase of the BJP’s Sadasyata Abhiyan Membership Drive 2024.

