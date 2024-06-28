Goa Chronicle Editor-in-Chief Under Suspected Targeted Killing Attempt

In a suspected targeted killing attempt, a Goa-based journalist named Savio Rodrigues, founder and editor-in-chief of Goa Chronicle, wrote a letter to DySP South Goa, Mr. Santosh Desai, urging him to investigate the matter.

Mr. Rodrigues, posting the letter on ‘X’, suggested that the possible hit-and-run attack on him could be because of his reporting on sensitive matters.

In his letter, he narrated the whole course of the incident that happened to him on the morning of June 28th at 8:27 a.m.

He further added that the car he got hit by was a gray-colored, Maruti Swift-like car.

Posting on X, he also tagged DGP Goa and Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Filed a police complaint with DySP South Goa. I urge @DrPramodPSawant and @DGP_Goa to investigate the matter. I sincerely pray it is not a targeted attempt for the work I do in my reporting on sensitive matters. pic.twitter.com/WIcvC47spS — Savio Rodrigues 🇮🇳 (@PrinceArihan) June 28, 2024

About Savio Rodrigues

He is the founder and editor-in-chief of the news portal, Goa Chronicle. Along with that he is also a BJPP leader and former BJP state spokesperson representing the Velim Assembly constituency.

His political started from the year 2014. Joining Goa Su-Raj party and appointed as the party secretary and youth affairs president, he successfully contested in the 2014 Indian general election from Mormugao, Goa.

But then he switched to Congress and served there as a senior leader and vice president of the Goa Congress Minority cell. On March 17 2017, he posted on Twitter about his resignation from Congress.

Year 2022, Rodrigues again joined Bharatiya Janata party. He contested the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election from Velim but lost to AAP candidate, Cruz Silva with a margin of 4,059 votes.

Controversies

Rodrigues in the year 2011, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court at Panjim against Deepika Padukone starrer movie, seeking a ban on it.

In the petition he claimed that the movie showed Goa in a bad light. He later took objections to the constitution of the seven-member committee of the government to examine the movie before its released in theatres.

