Google Pixel Smartphone Manufacturing Set to Boost Tamil Nadu's Tech Industry

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Friday that Google Pixel smartphones will soon be manufactured locally in the state, with a facility set to be established near Chennai. This move comes as part of the state’s efforts to bolster its tech manufacturing sector, already home to manufacturing units of Samsung and Apple smartphones.

The decision by Alphabet Inc., led by Sundar Pichai, to manufacture Google Pixel smartphones locally reflects the company’s strategy to tap into India’s growing demand for premium smartphones. India is currently the world’s second-largest smartphone market, making it a lucrative target for tech giants.

Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble @CMOTamilnadu Thiru @mkstalin, Tamil Nadu is successfully attracting investments in various sectors, creating jobs for its people and boosting the state’s economy! pic.twitter.com/mVa77fZcKo — DMK (@arivalayam) May 23, 2024

State Industry Minister TRB Raja’s visit to Google’s US headquarters, accompanied by Foxconn company officials, paved the way for discussions about setting up a business in Tamil Nadu, as highlighted by Chief Minister Stalin. Following these negotiations, Google has committed to establishing a Google Pixel manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with Foxconn.

Google officials recently met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai to finalize plans for the manufacturing facility. This development is expected to create employment opportunities for Tamil Nadu’s youth, particularly those with higher education in information technology.

This initiative builds upon Google’s existing partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks at a facility in Chennai. Sundar Pichai had announced at the ‘Google for India 2023’ event that Pixel smartphones, starting with Pixel 8, would be manufactured in India and rolled out in markets from 2024.

🚨 Google picks Tamil Nadu for its smartphone production. Google will invest billions of dollars to set up its new smartphone production line with Taiwanese contract manufacturing partner Foxconn Group in the state. pic.twitter.com/y0c26FgFG7 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) May 23, 2024

In line with Tamil Nadu’s vision to become an advanced manufacturing hub, Chief Minister Stalin reiterated the government’s goal of transforming the state into a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. The state’s proactive approach in attracting investments has resulted in significant employment opportunities, with investments amounting to Rs 9.61 lakh crore and 30 lakh youths employed in various sectors.

India’s smartphone market continues to show robust growth, with shipments reaching 34 million units in the first quarter of 2024, marking an 11.5% YoY growth according to the International Data Corporation. Tamil Nadu, being India’s largest exporter of electronic goods in FY23 and accounting for 30% of electronic goods exports in FY24, is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding tech manufacturing landscape.

