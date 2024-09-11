Government Approves Major Rs 10,900 Crore Electric Vehicle Scheme

The Union Cabinet has approved a significant initiative to promote electric mobility across India.

The Union Cabinet has approved a significant initiative to promote electric mobility across India. The new scheme, named the “PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme,” has an impressive outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over the next two years.

Scheme Overview and Objectives

The approval for the PM E-DRIVE Scheme follows a proposal from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). The scheme is designed to support various types of electric vehicles (EVs) including e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-ambulances, e-trucks, and other emerging EVs.

Key Allocations:

Subsidies and Incentives: Rs 3,679 crore will be allocated to incentivize e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-ambulances, e-trucks, and emerging EVs.

Rs 3,679 crore will be allocated to incentivize e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-ambulances, e-trucks, and emerging EVs. Vehicle Support: The scheme will aid 24.79 lakh e-2Ws, 3.16 lakh e-3Ws, and 14,028 e-buses.

E-Vouchers for EV Buyers

To streamline the process of claiming incentives, the Ministry of Heavy Industries will introduce e-vouchers for EV buyers. Here’s how the process works:

Voucher Generation: Upon purchasing an EV, buyers will receive an Aadhaar-authenticated e-voucher via the scheme portal.

Upon purchasing an EV, buyers will receive an Aadhaar-authenticated e-voucher via the scheme portal. Submission Process: Buyers will sign the e-voucher and submit it to the dealer. The dealer will also sign and upload the voucher to the PM E-DRIVE portal.

Buyers will sign the e-voucher and submit it to the dealer. The dealer will also sign and upload the voucher to the PM E-DRIVE portal. Reimbursement: The signed e-voucher will be necessary for auto manufacturers to claim reimbursement for demand incentives.

MUST READ: Assam Set To Roll Out Phase Two Of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Allocation for E-Ambulances and E-Buses

E-Ambulances:

Funding: Rs 500 crore has been allocated for deploying e-ambulances, marking a new government initiative to boost their use.

E-Buses:

Procurement: Rs 4,391 crore will support the procurement of 14,028 e-buses by public transport agencies.

Rs 4,391 crore will support the procurement of 14,028 e-buses by public transport agencies. Demand Aggregation: The aggregation will be managed by CESL in nine major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.

The aggregation will be managed by CESL in nine major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. Scrapping Incentives: Preference will be given to cities/states procuring new buses after scrapping old ones, in accordance with MoRTH Vehicle Scrapping Scheme guidelines.

Support for E-Trucks

Funding and Incentives:

Allocation: Rs 500 crore is dedicated to promoting e-trucks, addressing their significant role in air pollution.

Rs 500 crore is dedicated to promoting e-trucks, addressing their significant role in air pollution. Scrapping Certification: Incentives will be provided to those presenting a scrapping certificate from MoRTH-approved vehicle scrapping centres (RVSF).

Installation of Charging Stations

To address the challenge of range anxiety for EV users, the scheme will significantly enhance the installation of public charging stations:

Charging Infrastructure: The plan includes installing 22,100 fast chargers for e-4Ws, 1,800 fast chargers for e-buses, and 48,400 fast chargers for e-2Ws/3Ws.

The plan includes installing 22,100 fast chargers for e-4Ws, 1,800 fast chargers for e-buses, and 48,400 fast chargers for e-2Ws/3Ws. Budget: Rs 2,000 crore is allocated for the establishment of these EV public charging stations (EVPCS), with installations planned in high EV penetration cities and along select highways.

This comprehensive scheme aims to revolutionize India’s electric mobility landscape, supporting the growth of EV adoption and contributing to the country’s sustainability goals.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi: Accuses Him Of Petty Mentality