Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi: Accuses Him Of Petty Mentality

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments on reservation made during his visit to the US. Shinde condemned Gandhi’s views as reflective of a “petty mentality” and accused the Congress party of habitual politics based on religion and caste.

Shinde’s Social Media Statement

In a social media post on X, Eknath Shinde wrote, “Rahul Gandhi’s views reflect his petty mentality. Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he spews venom against the country. The country can never agree with Rahul Gandhi’s petty views. It has been Congress’s habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste.”

Shinde further asserted, “Spreading confusion about the Constitution and reservation has become their fashion. Rahul Gandhi’s anti-reservation face has now come before the world. The Mahayuti government fully supports reservation and, as long as I am a true soldier of Shiv Sena, I will never let reservation end.”

Amit Shah’s Response

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah also criticized Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on reservations. Shah accused Gandhi of aligning with forces that seek to divide the country and stated that the BJP is committed to maintaining reservation policies to ensure national security. He alleged that Gandhi’s statements reflect his divisive approach.

Rahul Gandhi’s Comments

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, stated that the Congress party might consider scrapping reservations only when India becomes a “fair place,” which he believes it is not. Gandhi made these remarks during an interaction with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Gandhi emphasized the need for a caste census, noting that 90 percent of the country’s population—OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis—lacks adequate representation. He described this lack of representation as the “elephant in the room,” highlighting that these groups are underrepresented in various sectors including institutions, businesses, and media.

INDIA Bloc’s Stance

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated that the INDIA bloc aims to defend the Constitution and most of its alliance partners support conducting a caste census. He criticized the concentration of business power, suggesting that ‘two businessmen’ should not control every major business in the country.

The ongoing debate underscores the tension between different political viewpoints on reservation policies and representation in India.

