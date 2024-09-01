Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Slams MVA For Politicizing Shivaji Statue Collapse: ‘People Will Beat Them…’

Calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protest 'political,' Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that it is unfortunate the opposition is turning the Shivaji Maharaj issue into a political matter. (Read more below)

Calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protest ‘political,’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that it is unfortunate the opposition is turning the Shivaji Maharaj issue into a political matter. He asserted that in the upcoming elections, the people of Maharashtra will hold the opposition accountable.

“This is a very sad thing for us. Shivaji Maharaj cannot be a political issue for us; it is a matter of identity and faith. The incident was unfortunate, and politicizing it is distressing. The opposition is protesting here, but the people of Maharashtra are wise and are watching. In the coming elections, they will beat them with shoes,” Shinde said.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP’s counter-protest, suggesting it was a reaction to the Aghadi’s protest against the Shivaji statue collapse. “This is the problem in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis is the mastermind behind this. The whole country knows it. Whether it’s the Chief Minister or the Deputy CM, apologizing will not resolve the issue. The people of Maharashtra must express their feelings. A huge statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj broke, and we will not sit quietly. Protesting is a democratic right,” Raut said.

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap expressed disappointment with the government’s response, accusing them of lacking shame over the statue collapse. “This land is known as the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his statue collapsed. The government is trying to downplay it, but if the BJP protests in support, they should be ashamed. The people of Maharashtra will not forgive them. PM Modi’s apology is not enough. Why did he not visit the site?” Jagtap questioned.

NCP-SCP leader Rajesh Tope defended the MVA’s protest as a democratic right and criticized the government for not granting permission for the march. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride and spirit of Maharashtra. This incident has hurt both. Our protest march is a democratic act. Denying permission is like strangling democracy. The government should grant permission,” Tope said.

The MVA’s protest march, starting from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India, aimed to condemn the statue’s collapse. In response, the BJP staged a counter-protest in the Dadri area of Mumbai, accusing the MVA of politicizing the issue.

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It was unveiled on December 4 last year during Navy Day celebrations, marking a significant event for Sindhudurg.

(With ANI Inputs)

