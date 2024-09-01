Mumbai Braces For Mega Protest Over Shivaji Statue Collapse As Security Tightens

Mumbai is on high alert as the Eknath Shinde government deploys heavy security ahead of a major protest organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The demonstration, set to take place today, is in response to the recent collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan, Sindhudurg.

Mumbai is on high alert as the Eknath Shinde government deploys heavy security ahead of a major protest organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The demonstration, set to take place today, is in response to the recent collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan, Sindhudurg.

The statue, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just eight months ago, has become a focal point of political controversy. The project, managed by the Navy in collaboration with the state government, has faced severe criticism following the statue’s collapse. Authorities have arrested the structural consultant and contractor involved, charging them with serious offenses including culpable homicide and endangering public safety.

In anticipation of the protest, a large contingent of police and security forces has been deployed, particularly around the Gateway of India, which has been closed to tourists. The opposition’s rally will start from Hutatma Chowk and proceed to the Gateway of India, featuring prominent leaders such as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, and state Congress president Nana Patole.

The MVA coalition has dubbed the protest “jode maro” (hit with footwear), emphasizing their intent to express outrage over what they describe as “shoddy work” and corruption. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has framed the protest as a way to revive Maharashtra’s pride, while the NCP and Congress have focused on condemning those they accuse of dishonoring Shivaji Maharaj.

In response to the growing political backlash, Prime Minister Modi has issued a formal apology, expressing regret for the statue’s collapse and addressing Shivaji Maharaj as a revered figure. Modi’s apology has been met with skepticism from the ruling BJP, which accuses the Opposition of using the protest for political gain. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye criticized the MVA’s motives, questioning whether similar protests would occur for other issues, such as the Rafale controversy.

To counter the Opposition’s rally, the BJP plans its own demonstrations, including a march in Dadar led by city party chief Ashish Shelar. The BJP has also announced that its youth wing will hold protests near Shivaji statues across the state to highlight what they see as the Opposition’s superficial commitment to Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

As Mumbai prepares for a day of heightened political activity, both sides are gearing up for a showdown that underscores the deepening political divide over Maharashtra’s historical and cultural symbols.

Also Read: Warangal Discom Engineer Arrested By ACB For Bribe Of Rs 20,000