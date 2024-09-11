Assam Set To Roll Out Phase Two Of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced that the state government will launch the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G) alongside the rest of the country.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced that the state government will launch the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G) alongside the rest of the country. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the government remains dedicated to the ‘Housing for All’ initiative.

Extension of PMAY-G and New Targets

The Government of India has extended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) for another five years, aiming to provide an additional two crore houses across India. Dass stated that Assam will also participate in this expansion. “Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the government is committed to ensuring that no family is left without a secure and dignified place to live,” he said.

Upcoming Launch and Ceremonies

Dass shared that 171,593 houses have been sanctioned for Assam under the new phase of PMAY-G. The first installment for Assam is scheduled for September 15. Additionally, a Grah Pravesh ceremony will be held for 103,575 completed PMAY-G houses in the state.

Achievements and Progress Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa

Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PMAY-G has successfully provided housing to the poorest families in the remotest areas of Assam. Since 2016, Assam has been allocated a target of 22,23,435 pucca houses, with 21,22,772 already sanctioned. Of these, 19,17,441 have been constructed, and 15,13,133 houses have been completed in the past three years.

PMAY-G 2.0: Enhancing Rural Housing

With the successful implementation of PMAY-G since 2016, PMAY-G 2.0 aims to build upon this success, enhance housing infrastructure, and improve living conditions for rural citizens. The new phase will be officially launched on September 15 by Prime Minister Modi in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. During the event, PM Modi will sanction houses, release the first installment of assistance to 10 lakh beneficiaries, and hold a Grah Pravesh ceremony for 26 lakh completed PMAY-G houses. He will also introduce the new Awaas Plus survey to update the Permanent Wait List (PWL) for PMAY-G.

Future Goals and Timeline

Dass mentioned that Assam has set a target to complete the newly sanctioned houses by 2026. “We plan on completing the newly sanctioned houses by 2026,” he added.

