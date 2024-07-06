Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Transforms Lives in Rajouri: Concrete Homes Replace Mud Houses, Residents Cheer!

In the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is making a significant impact as concrete houses replace traditional mud dwellings. Manzoor Hussain, a beneficiary, reported that 80% of construction on his new home is complete, marking a transformative shift from earlier living conditions.

Under the ambit of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the rugged and remote terrains of Rajouri district are witnessing the construction of sturdy concrete homes. Manzoor Hussain expressed gratitude for the ongoing development in the area, stating, “Previously, we lived in mud houses, but now our community is evolving.”

The PMAY, a flagship initiative of the central government, aims to provide affordable housing to millions across the country. Beneficiaries like Manzoor Hussain highlight the positive impact of the scheme, which has already benefited countless families nationwide.

#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K: A beneficiary of the scheme, Manzoor Hussain says, “…Today, a Pucca house is being built here. The 80% work has been done… Earlier people used to live in Kuccha mud houses. However, now our area is developing. A lot of work is being done in the area…” https://t.co/hFjkAGiRQ8 pic.twitter.com/5cPWUv2emn — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Eligibility Criteria for PM Awas Yojana

Before applying for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it is essential to understand the eligibility criteria:

Who Will Not Benefit?

Individuals with annual incomes exceeding specified limits.

Those who already own a permanent house in urban or rural areas.

Company owners, taxpayers, government employees, or their family members.

Who Can Avail the Benefits?

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Annual income between 0-3 lakhs.

Annual income between 0-3 lakhs. Lower Income Group (LIG): Annual income between 3-6 lakhs.

Annual income between 3-6 lakhs. Middle Income Group 1 (MIG 1): Annual income between 6-12 lakhs.

Annual income between 6-12 lakhs. Middle Income Group 2 (MIG 2): Annual income between 12-18 lakhs.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana continues to uplift marginalized communities by providing them with safe and permanent housing solutions, thereby fostering sustainable development across India.

