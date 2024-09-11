HP: Police Lathi Charge Protesters Over Alleged Illegal Mosque In Sanjauli

In a major development related to the Sanjauli mosque controversy, Himachal Pradesh Police used lathi charges to disperse protesters in Shimla who were heading towards

In a major development related to the Sanjauli mosque controversy, Himachal Pradesh Police used lathi charges to disperse protesters in Shimla who were heading towards the site of the purported illegal mosque construction in Sanjauli. Thus, resulting in clashes with security forces.

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Police lathi-charge the protestors in order to disperse them while they are on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/u6MZxlpYdu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders was enforced in the Sanjauli area from 7:00 AM to 11:59 PM today. Evoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. These orders ban gatherings of more than five people without authorization and the carrying of weapons. They also forbid public rallies and demonstrations that could disrupt traffic or disturb public peace.

Earlier in the day, Hindu organizations had called for a bandh on Wednesday. As a result, security measures were intensified in Shimla as demonstrators took to the streets regarding the mosque issue.

Thus, leading to heightened security and rigorous checks at crucial locations, including the Dhalli tunnel.