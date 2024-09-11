Wednesday, September 11, 2024

HP: Police Lathi Charge Protesters Over Alleged Illegal Mosque In Sanjauli

In a major development related to the Sanjauli mosque controversy, Himachal Pradesh Police used lathi charges to disperse protesters in Shimla who were heading towards

HP: Police Lathi Charge Protesters Over Alleged Illegal Mosque In Sanjauli

In a major development related to the Sanjauli mosque controversy, Himachal Pradesh Police used lathi charges to disperse protesters in Shimla who were heading towards the site of the purported illegal mosque construction in Sanjauli. Thus, resulting in clashes with security forces.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders was enforced in the Sanjauli area from 7:00 AM to 11:59 PM today. Evoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. These orders ban gatherings of more than five people without authorization and the carrying of weapons. They also forbid public rallies and demonstrations that could disrupt traffic or disturb public peace.

Also Read: HP: Protests Erupt Over Alleged Illegal Construction Of Mosque In Shimla

Earlier in the day, Hindu organizations had called for a bandh on Wednesday. As a result, security measures were intensified in Shimla as demonstrators took to the streets regarding the mosque issue.

Must Read: Cong stages protest in Shimla against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

Thus, leading to heightened security and rigorous checks at crucial locations, including the Dhalli tunnel.

Tags:

HP NewsX Sanjauli Mosque Protest Shimla Protest

Recent Post

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography Racket

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox