Gujarat: ₹64 Lakh Fine Imposed After Teacher’s Grading Mistake

A mathematics teacher’s oversight in totalling marks has resulted in a student failing the Class X board exam, prompting the Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) to impose a staggering ₹64 lakh fine on 4,488 teachers for similar errors in both Class 10 and 12 examinations.

The Error Uncovered

The issue came to light when students requested re-assessment of their exam results. During this process, GSEB officials discovered that a mathematics teacher had made a fundamental addition error, neglecting to carry a digit while calculating marks. This seemingly small mistake had significant consequences, as it contributed to the student’s failure in the subject.

GSEB officials expressed surprise at the findings, revealing that a considerable number of the approximately 100 teachers who made errors of 10 marks or more were mathematics instructors. The situation underscores the critical impact that grading mistakes can have on students’ futures, especially as admission to diploma courses heavily relies on board exam performance.

Collective Accountability and Fines

In response to the errors, GSEB has decided to hold teachers accountable. The fines are structured at ₹100 for each mark that was miscalculated. This year’s fines break down as follows: 1,654 teachers involved in grading Class 10 papers are collectively fined ₹20 lakh; 1,404 teachers from the Class 12 general stream face fines totaling ₹24.31 lakh; and 1,430 science stream teachers are fined ₹19.66 lakh.

Bharat Patel, president of the Gujarat Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, explained that the 30-mark mistake was significant and should have been easily avoidable. He reiterated the importance of diligence in the marking process, stating, “This year, approximately 40,000 to 45,000 teachers were involved in grading Class 10 answer sheets in Gujarat.”

Common Grading Mistakes

Kiritsinh Mahida, president of the Gujarat Secondary Teachers’ Association, highlighted frequent errors made by educators. These include failing to carry forward numbers during calculations, neglecting to account for marks assigned to specific answers, and not rounding off half marks appropriately in the final tally. Such oversights not only affect students’ grades but also undermine the integrity of the education system.

Ensuring Vigilance in Grading

Dinesh Patel, vice chairman of GSEB, emphasized that the fines serve as a deterrent, ensuring that teachers remain vigilant in their marking practices. The goal is to uphold educational standards and minimize the risk of similar errors in the future.

The fallout from this incident has raised significant concerns about the grading process in Gujarat’s educational institutions, prompting calls for increased oversight and training for teachers involved in exam evaluations. As the board navigates these challenges, it remains committed to fostering a fair and transparent educational environment for all students.

